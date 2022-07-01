‘He’s a monster:’ Mother unloads on man accused of killing her son outside Smyrna store

SMYRNA, Ga. — A mother is issuing a heartfelt message to anyone who knows the person who killed her son.

We now know the name of the suspect whom police say shot and killed a man in Smyrna last month.

Police gave Channel 2 pictures of Terrill Jones. Investigators are hoping that someone recognizes Jones and turns him in.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke exclusively with the victim’s family about what they are doing to help police catch the suspect.

The shooting happened at the Five Points Plaza on Roswell Street.

Security cameras captured everything.

But more than one month later, the victim’s family is raising money to help capture Jones.

All of the funds raised will go to the person who helps the police to find and arrest Jones.

The victim’s mother, Angela Jones, can’t get through one day without thinking about her son, Michael Ezzard Jr.

“I’ve been to the cemetery every day since we buried him,” Jones said.

Jones wore a T-shirt that is covered with pictures of her son.

“This is all I have left. I have memories and this shirt. I can’t touch or hug my son,” said Jones.

Ezzard was a 22-year-old entrepreneur. His life was cut short at the Five Points Plaza more than one month ago.

“He was standing there talking to two women. This coward came up behind him and took his life. He’s a coward. He’s a monster. He’s dangerous and he needs to be off the streets,” said Jones.

Police say the gunman is Terrill Anton Jones, a convicted felon who is now charged with murder and several other crimes.

This video is disturbing.

Police say Jones is seen running up to Ezzard while he is talking to people outside of a store. The two begin to wrestle.

Channel 2 stopped the video before the shooting happened.

Police said Jones is seen in another video getting into a car with a woman and taking off.

“Somebody knows something and this is not the time to hold back, be scared. Turn him in. It’s not right,” said Jones.

The victim’s family created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a cash reward to the person that helps police find and arrest jones.

If you have any information about the case or Mr. Jones’ whereabouts, call Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.

