ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport PAL Fireworks Return to Thrill Thousands at Compo Beach

westportlocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being denied one of Westport's most cherished summer events for two years due to the COVID pandemic, Westport's biggest party by far came home to Compo Beach. Thanks to Westport PAL, the Town, and...

westportlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Boat Collision

2022-07-03@12:35pm–#Stratford CT– Report of a boat collision at the mouth of the Housatonic River with one person in the water. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
STRATFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

MaryLou Bell, 83, Died; Staples Class of ‘56, Beloved Westporter

MaryLou Bell, 83, of Westport, CT, died Thursday, June 30, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. MaryLou is survived by her daughter Kathy Santarella and husband Scott of Westport, CT; son Bob Stephens and wife Marybeth of Suffolk, VA; her six grandchildren, Jordan & Jamie Santarella, Weston, Tyler, Ashley & Will Stephens; her sister and brother-in-law Annette & AJ Izzo of Westport, CT; her brother-in-law Ray Barry and his wife Linda of Fairfield, CT. She is also survived by many cousins (especially her 'ABC' cousins) and many cherished nieces and nephews.
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Hires Security to Collect Beach Parking Fees

It’s another blow for people looking for fun in West Haven this July 4th weekend. The fireworks were postponed until Labor Day and now, there’s a $20 parking fee for non-residents. “This is like our third time coming this week and today was the first time they charged...
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
Westport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
hamlethub.com

New Milford Police safety message for pet owners

New Milford Police Department reminds you to please be mindful of pet safety in the heat!. Running into a store "for just a minute" can be fatal to a dog left inside the car. Check out the "Car Temperature Dog Safety Chart".
NEW MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT REMINDS PUBLIC OF PARKCONNECT PROGRAM THAT OFFERS INCREASED BUS SERVICES TO STATE PARKS AND BEACHES THIS SUMMER

(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about the state’s ParkConneCT program, which is offering increased bus services to Connecticut state parks and beaches. A continuation of a pilot program launched last year, the program offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various state parks and beaches this summer through Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022).
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks have reached capacity and are now closed on Sunday. The parking lots at the following state parks are full and are closed to new visitors:. State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said Gillette Castle State Park is currently open to the public until sunset, but ticket sales for tours of the castle are sold out for the remainder of the day.
TORRINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Armed Robbery

2022-07-03@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person has been injured after an armed robbery at Bird and Anthony Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Hight CO Levels

2022-07-02@10:41pm–#Fairfield CT– The homeowner at the corner of Melville and Fairfield Woods called firefighters because their alarms were going off and there was a haze inside the home. Firefighters believe it to be a fault furnace and confirmed high carbon monoxide levels in the home. DoingItLocal is run...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

West Haven beaches have cash-only parking this summer

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Some sun block, a beach towel, and your bathing suit. If you want to go swimming in West Haven this summer, you also better bring some cash. Starting Friday, if you show up to a West Haven beach and don’t live here, it’s going to be cash only.
WEST HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Celebrity Chefs to Headline ‘Hey Stamford! Food Festival’ in August

The Hey Stamford! Food Festival welcomes renowned celebrity chefs and restaurateurs Todd English and Aaron May as the special culinary guests of this year’s festival. The featival returns to Mill River Park for T two big weekends in 2022: August 11-14 & 18-21. Now in its fifth year, the...
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Connecticut

2 Bridgeport Men Killed in Crash on I-95 North in Milford

Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Westport, CT

Westport is one of the most interesting towns in the United States. It is located 52 miles from New York City and 40 miles from Manhattan; Westport is centrally located, making it easily accessible by railway or road. There are plenty of fun activities you can try out during your stay in this beautiful city, such as going paddleboarding along the Saugatuck River, visiting the Westport Country Playhouse, being amazed by the natural beauty of its public beaches, going on a shopping spree at many local boutiques, enjoy the eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional art at the town’s local museum. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the 20 best things to do in Westport, CT.
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Attempted Hanging At Police HQ

2022-07-02@2:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police confirmed that an arrestee was in booking and attempted to cause harm to themselves via hanging . They were transported to Bridgeport Hospital and are in stable condition at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
branfordseven.com

Branford's Dragon East Announces Closing July 31

This announcement was posted to the Dragon East, a well known Branford Chinese restaurant, website:. We truly regret to announce that Dragon East Restaurant will be closing permanently. Sunday, July 31 will be our last day of business, closing at 9:30 PM – as usual. Thank you so much for supporting us for the past 18 years. We are so happy to have had the pleasure of serving this wonderful community and Dragon East would not have enjoyed the successes that it did without you. Thank you for everything!
BRANFORD, CT
GreenwichTime

Greenwich seeks a new harbormaster after sudden resignation from the ‘largely an honorary position’

GREENWICH — The town of Greenwich is looking for a new harbormaster after the sudden resignation of Sean Jordan from the position. The town said Jordan, who had been in the position for a little less than two years, was leaving for “personal reasons.” The town announced his departure Friday after he sent a letter to the Harbor Management Commission on June 26.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy