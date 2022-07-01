ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

17-year-old faces adult charges in fatal June 23 stabbing in Springfield

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
 2 days ago

A 17-year-old Springfield girl was charged Friday in the June 23 stabbing death of a city man.

Andrea Oliver faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of vehicular invasion and one count of aggravated domestic battery in the death of Thomas Shepard, 26, in the 1500 block of East Cook Street. Shepard, who suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John's Hospital .

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said detectives from the Springfield Police Department , with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force , arrested Oliver on Thursday without incident.

Wright said Oliver, who was arraigned this morning, will be tried as an adult on the charges. If convicted on all of the counts, she could face up to 60 years in prison.

She is currently in custody at the Sangamon County Juvenile Center awaiting a July 14 preliminary hearing. Bond is set at $1.5 million.

Mary Beth Rodgers, felony division chief for the state's attorney's office, commended the work done by investigators at SPD and the U.S. marshals.

"The prompt and thorough investigation of this matter allowed our office to file charges and seek justice in this case," Rodgers said.

Contact Zach Roth: (217) 899-4338; ZDRoth@gannett.com; @ZacharyRoth13

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: 17-year-old faces adult charges in fatal June 23 stabbing in Springfield

The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

