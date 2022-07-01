Gov. candidate Kevin Rinke talks with the Capital Rundown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the August primaries fast approaching, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke sat down with the Capital Rundown to discuss his campaign.

Rinke told the Rundown he expects to win the governor’s office by “attrition or popular vote.”

“We’re running a full-scale campaign and we’re reaching out to people digitally. We’re on TV, we’re on cable, we’re calling folks and we’re knocking doors — all the things that are going to lead us to victory come August,” Rinke said.

Rinke said that if former President Trump endorsed him, he would gladly accept it.

“I think any candidate, be it Republican or Democrat, would welcome the endorsement of an ex-president. And I’ll look forward to that endorsement when the president deems it’s appropriate,” Rinke said.

You can watch the full interview with the Rundown at the top of the page.

