ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Gov. candidate Kevin Rinke talks with the Capital Rundown

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgY62_0gST7l3f00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the August primaries fast approaching, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke sat down with the Capital Rundown to discuss his campaign.

Rinke told the Rundown he expects to win the governor’s office by “attrition or popular vote.”

“We’re running a full-scale campaign and we’re reaching out to people digitally. We’re on TV, we’re on cable, we’re calling folks and we’re knocking doors — all the things that are going to lead us to victory come August,” Rinke said.

Rinke said that if former President Trump endorsed him, he would gladly accept it.

“I think any candidate, be it Republican or Democrat, would welcome the endorsement of an ex-president. And I’ll look forward to that endorsement when the president deems it’s appropriate,” Rinke said.

You can watch the full interview with the Rundown at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

George
2d ago

his TV spot misses the fact that most of the people who voted illegally were Republicans.

Reply
6
Related
Detroit News

Finley: Stop making politics a crime

The smackdown delivered to Attorney General Dana Nessel by the Michigan Supreme Court last week was about as big a wallop as it gets. The unanimous ruling and a separate concurrence basically accused the AG's office of subverting justice and manipulating the law to press its unwarranted vendetta against then-Gov. Rick Snyder and eight members of his team in the Flint water crisis.
MICHIGAN STATE
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Waterloo Township Board Meeting Unapproved Minutes May 24, 2022

Call to Order and Pledge: 7:00 p.m. Present: Lance, McAlister, Kitley, Walz. Absent: Morency. Also present: 6 residents, Deputy Jim Moore. Public Comment: Sharon Houck said a prayer for the Township, fire personnel and police personnel. Consent Agenda: Kitley motioned with support from McAlister to accept the consent agenda as...
MUNITH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
Lansing, MI
Elections
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
MLive

Flint gets $170M pension fund bailout in state budget

FLINT, MI -- Flint’s pension system, an increasing drain on the city’s budget and a threat to its solvency, is getting a $170 million cash infusion from the state. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a news conference on Friday, July 1, that the newly adopted state budget includes the funding that will help chip away at a $400 million liability in the pension system, bringing it closer to being funded at minimum levels set by the state.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#The Capital Rundown#Republican#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Burcham Hills

At Burcham Hills, it is our mission to engage and retain positive, highly trained professionals dedicated to providing uncompromising quality care and improving the overall health and well-being of our residents and patients. We back that up with lower patient-to-staff ratios, support from a highly engaged management team and providing training opportunities and advancement from within for our employees.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Lansing housing commission draws ire from tenants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing residents gather tonight to fight something they consider a threat to their homes. Tenants who live in low income housing are concerned about their homes being sold to an investment company. The Lansing Housing Commission manages several low-income and Section 8 homes that most residents have lived in for 10 […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

New fishing pier coming to state recreation area in Jackson, Washtenaw counties

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A campground in the largest state park in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula is getting a new, accessible fishing pier. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the project at the Portage Lake Campground in the Waterloo Recreation Area on Tuesday, June 28, while detailing nearly $16 million in upgrades to parks in 10 counties funded through federal COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holy smokes! A look at this year’s 5th Annual Michigan Rib Fest

When making that perfect rack of ribs, you must smoke them on low heat and, after several hours, take a look - absolute perfection. Charlie Weston of Charlie’s Smoking BBQ was up early Sunday, prepping for another jam-packed day at Michigan Rib Fest. “For me, it’s the smoke and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy