Possible rain during Morgan Wallen concert, The Wharf taking safety measures

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Wharf at Orange Beach announced that an inclement weather plan is in place for those attending the Morgan Wallen concert.

If weather conditions are rainy, the Wharf plans to hold gate times for guests attending the concert. Guests will not be allowed to bring umbrellas to the concert. Only rain jackets and ponchos will be allowed, according to a news release from the Wharf.

The Wharf will also post updates about evacuation plans if weather worsens at the concert. The information will be posted to their social media and on the video screens, according to the release.

The Wharf is reminding guests that the W Club tent is “not considered a safe evacuation location,” since this tent is made of metal. Workers at the W Club will evacuate to their cars if needed.

WKRG’S Caroline Carithers discussed the current predictions for the weekend weather. Rain chances stay elevated at around 60% throughout the weekend, falling to 50% on July 4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.