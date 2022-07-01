ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Possible rain during Morgan Wallen concert, The Wharf taking safety measures

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47V6hF_0gST7BTd00

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Wharf at Orange Beach announced that an inclement weather plan is in place for those attending the Morgan Wallen concert.

‘Locals at the Alley’ damaged by lightning strike, closes temporarily

If weather conditions are rainy, the Wharf plans to hold gate times for guests attending the concert. Guests will not be allowed to bring umbrellas to the concert. Only rain jackets and ponchos will be allowed, according to a news release from the Wharf.

The Wharf will also post updates about evacuation plans if weather worsens at the concert. The information will be posted to their social media and on the video screens, according to the release.

| RADAR | Stay ahead of the storms with the WKRG News 5 Weather Radar

The Wharf is reminding guests that the W Club tent is “not considered a safe evacuation location,” since this tent is made of metal. Workers at the W Club will evacuate to their cars if needed.

WKRG’S Caroline Carithers discussed the current predictions for the weekend weather. Rain chances stay elevated at around 60% throughout the weekend, falling to 50% on July 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG

More storms expected for your Fourth of July

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms are possible tomorrow and into the rest of the work week as moisture continues to funnel into the Gulf Coast. Most of the rain has cleared from the area, but a couple of downpours are still possible during the evening hours. Rain chances will drop overnight, but it will remain humid with temperatures falling only into the mid-70’s. Heading out the door tomorrow morning, you will definitely notice humidity keeping those temperatures warm, and we will warm throughout the day into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Some spots may be warmer than others depending on which places get rainfall. Tomorrow brings a 60 percent chance of scattered showers and storms that will mainly move through the area in the afternoon and evening hours. Be sure to have some rain gear if you plan to celebrate the holiday outdoors tomorrow! The rain should clear by the later evening hours leaving just some cloud cover for shooting fireworks.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope business closed for the weekend after lightning strike

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One restaurant in Fairhope will be closed this holiday weekend after it took a direct lightning hit. The owner of “Locals” on Fairhope Avenue, says it happened during Thursday’s storms. Luckily the building only suffered minor damage to the roof with a few tiles...
FAIRHOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
WKRG

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Bonnie, Colin, and a Disturbance in the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we begin the month of July, the tropics remain active as two tropical storms and one development in the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Bonnie made landfall late last night, and it is now moving over portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica where heavy rainfall and gusty winds are impacting the area. Bonnie is expected to move into the Pacific where it will be renamed and is expected to strengthen again. This storm still has no threat to the Gulf Coast.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores man dies in Fort Morgan Crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)  — Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a man from Gulf Shores. A news release from ALEA says a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Robert Felts Jr. of Gulf Shores collided head-on with another vehicle on Fort Morgan Road Thursday night at about 11 pm. […]
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
OBA

Will Orange Beach finally award bid on Canal Road east?

Plans include a roundabout by the library and 10-foot wide path. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The city council is expected to finally award the bid for adding a third lane on Canal Road east of Doc’s Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar to John G. Walton Construction for about $7.3 million.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL FIREWORKS SHOW AND OTHER EVENTS

On Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m. downtown Milton will celebrate the Fourth of July with a family-friendly event featuring the Firecracker Motorcycle Show, a car show, food vendors, retail vendors, a children’s activity area, live entertainment, and the Great Milton Duck Race. The day will end with fireworks over the Blackwater River starting at night. For more information call 850-623-2339.
NAVARRE, FL
AL.com

Dollar combo stores go big in small town

A local investor/ developer paid $3 million for 12 acres at the southwest corner of Airport Boulevard and N. Davis Highway in Pensacola, FL. according to Kenny Nichols of Vallas Realty. The buyer plans to develop a brand name hotel on part of the acreage and a multi-family project on the remaining property, according to Nichols. The commercially zoned land is near Cordova Mall and Sacred Heart Hospital.
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wharf#Inclement Weather#Alley#The W Club#Nexstar Media Inc
OBA

Orange Beach, Gulf Shores announce July 4 closings

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – In observance of Independence Day, non-essential city offices in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores will be closed on Monday, July 4. Trash and recycling will not be affected and all routes will run as normal in both cities. In Orange Beach, the...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores closures for July 4th Weekend

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WKRG) – In honor of July 4th, the city of Gulf Shores will close a number of facilities and alter the operating hours of others. The following businesses will be closed on Monday, July 4th. They will re-open for normal operating hours on Tuesday, July 5th: City administrative offices Thomas B. Norton […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Where to watch July 4th fireworks in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Those lining the beaches in Okaloosa County for the July 4th holiday can watch firework shows in all directions from the Marler Bridge Monday night. From Fort Walton Beach to Walton County, there will be different times to see each light show. Here is a list of July 4th fireworks displays […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE WELCOMES A NEW RESTAURANT

Today a new restaurant will open at 11 A.M. in Navarre,FL. Mango Mary’s is located where the previous restaurant East River Smokehouse was located. The owners of Mango Mary’s reside in Gulf breeze and have worked hard to bring this part of the restaurant ready to serve you for the Fourth of July weekend. There was a soft opening a few nights ago and the reviews were positive.
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile July Artwalk to celebrate National Tattoo Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The LoDa Artwalk will be celebrating the creativity and design of tattoos for National Tattoo Month on July 8 for their monthly event held in Downtown Mobile. LoDa Artwalk is held on the second Friday of every month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lower Dauphin (LoDa) Arts District […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope kicks-off holiday weekend with art walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Fairhope kicked off this holiday weekend with its Friday art walk!. There was live music, food, and several artist and vendors on display. Fairhope resident Terry Barkin came out with her friends to enjoy the festivities. “Well, it’s a beautiful evening. It’s not raining. It’s 4th of...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy