Pittsburgh, PA

10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals...

Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad (P&LE): "The Little Giant"

The Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad was a relatively small system. It directly served the Pittsburgh region with lines extending as far as Connellsville to the southeast and Youngstown, Ohio to the northwest. Interestingly it never reached Lake Erie although it did become quite profitable moving raw materials for the...
Fourth of July: Pittsburgh-area fireworks, events, holiday closures

PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts are closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Post offices and most banks are closed. Many liquor stores will be open until 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses (formerly Port Authority) will run on Sunday...
WATCH: Fireworks light up downtown Pittsburgh for July Fourth

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people crowded into Point State Park and gathered on the surrounding Pittsburgh hills to watch the fireworks display at the city's Fourth of July celebration Monday night. Watch a replay of the fireworks show above. (NOTE: There is no sound with the video from our...
Backstreet Boys at Star Lake; Swimming Beaches & Swimming Pools; Drive-Ins & Ice Cream (Tues. 7/5/22)

The Backstreet Boys were a cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. Their music is anthemic of the years around the turn of the millennium. Their self-titled debut U.S. release didn’t hit until 1997, yet they still managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling records of the decade thanks to a handful of chart-topping singles. Globally, across nine studio albums they’ve sold over 130 million records, and they still pack arenas when they go on tour. Band members include Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell. The group’s latest release is 2019’s, DNA. The album features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Look for a BSB Christmas album out this holiday season. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)
Hometown Ice Creameries in Washington County, PA

Whether it is winter, spring, summer, or fall, everyone can all agree that there is no better sweet treat to indulge in than ice cream. No matter if you are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth or cool down after a long summer day, there are plenty of hometown ice creameries in Washington County, Pennsylvania that have just what you are craving.
Anthrocon brings furries back to Downtown Pittsburgh

Anthrocon, the annual furry convention for fans of anthropomorphic animals, has returned to Pittsburgh with an in-person event for the first time since the start of the pandemic. On Saturday, hundreds came to Downtown Pittsburgh to witness the popular fursuit parade, where convention participants showed off their costumes to delighted onlookers. This year marks the 15th time Anthrocon has made Pittsburgh its home since moving their convention to the Steel City in 2006, and festivities continue through Sunday.
60 Miles for Vets bike ride takes place across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local cyclists biked over sixty miles in one day all for a good cause.Yesterday was the Veteran Leadership Program's sixth annual 60 Miles for Vets bike ride.It started in Connellsville, with cyclists following along the Great Allegheny Passage and crossing the finish line along First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.The fundraiser used to take cyclists all the way to the passage's end in Washington D.C. before the pandemic - and some still went for those extra miles this weekend.We did [the ride] all the way to Cumberland, Maryland, and back. So we did 300 miles for these guys, and then we got to finish with the rest of the guys at the end of the ride," Medio Monti said. Monti is a veteran and a cyclist."It helps us fill the gaps in between our program funding that would not otherwise be funded; the community support is essential to our mission," Dr. Ben Stahl, the CEO of the Veterans Leadership Program, added.The Veterans Leadership Program on the North Side helps connect veterans with services like housing, wellness, career development, and social services.
Enjoy summer in Pittsburgh at these 8 family spots

When school’s out for the summer, staying home can quickly feel boring, and the kids get restless. Take advantage of the many activities available around Pittsburgh that are family-friendly and fun! With everything from water parks to historical tours, your family will have no trouble filling the days with memorable adventures.
When is the best time to travel this summer?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – So you’re off work, the kids are out of school…when is the best time to plan that summer getaway? Well, the good news is we’re probably already through the worst of the travel rush. The Pittsburgh International Airport says they expect 145 thousand people to pass through their gates between this […]
5 Pittsburgh-Based Activities to do This Fourth of July

It’s time to get out your red, white and blue, because the Fourth of July is finally here. Although it may be hard to celebrate the USA with all that is going on, you can still try to have fun this holiday weekend. Whether it’s seeing fireworks, listening to live music or enjoying the summer heat, there are all kinds of July 4 activities happening throughout Pittsburgh. If you find yourself having trouble looking for your proper Fourth of July activity, listed below are five suggestions.
Photo gallery: Anthrocon Day 2 in Pittsburgh

The 2022 Anthrocon Convention continued Friday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. “A fursuit is not a costume,” said Sam Conway, of North Carolina who is chairman and CEO of Anthrocon. “It’s wearable art. It’s how that person brings that character to life through an image. It’s about that vision.”
Floor-dropping water slide Bombs Away opens at Sandcastle

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - Sandcastle debuted its newest water slide Bombs Away Friday.Riders step into an enclosed capsule and the floor disappears, dropping them into a 300-foot-long tube spiraling six stories down."It's very nerve-wracking, especially when the countdown starts. Your heart starts to beat faster," said A.J. Yellin from Zelienople. The ride was supposed to open the in summer of 2020, but the pandemic slowed it down. Park leaders said they couldn't be happier to unveil the new centerpiece of the park for the big summer holiday. 
Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
Be mindful of fireworks laws throughout the holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're planning on grabbing your own fireworks for the weekend, there are some laws you need to keep in mind.Fireworks are fun - but not all of them are legal to use just in your backyard.There are some safety tips and laws police and sellers want you to know before shooting them off this weekend.Bottle rockets, sparklers, and missile rockets are some of the names of the most popular fireworks you'll hear this Fourth of July weekend.But just because they're popular doesn't mean they're all legal to use."Party poppers, snakes, all the stuff the kids like,...
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Communications and Development Specialist. Statewide nonprofit Pennsylvania Women Work, which works to help individuals "find lasting employment that...
History Behind Bars: Old Allegheny County Jail Museum reopens to public

"Prison" isn't usually high on the list of date or family day out ideas, but an afternoon at the Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh's downtown is fun for all ages. Self-guided tours of the Allegheny County Courthouse and Jail begin at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street, but the real treat is a trip through the Old Allegheny County Jail Museum, led by volunteer docents Al and Cindy Stanish on the first and third Monday of each month.
