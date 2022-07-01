ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's social media company gets subpoenaed

By Dan Primack
 2 days ago

Federal securities regulators and a federal grand jury in New York have subpoenaed former President Trump's social media company as part of their investigations into its pending deal to go...

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump aides ‘blindsided’ by subpoenaed footage

After we scooped this morning that the Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed documentarian ALEX HOLDER for his 2020 footage of DONALD TRUMP and his inner circle, Holder confirmed the news in a statement, saying he’s fully cooperating with the probe. “When we began this project in September 2020, we...
POTUS
State
New York State
POLITICO Playbook: New Jan. 6 witness: Trump had mystery call with Putin

THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: ALEX HOLDER — In September 2020, U.K. documentarian ALEX HOLDER started working on a film about DONALD TRUMP. Through a connection to JARED KUSHNER, Holder secured access to Trump, former VP MIKE PENCE, Trump’s adult children and other members of the former president’s inner circle. He flew on Air Force One. He interviewed Trump and Pence at the White House. After they left office, Holder continued recording at Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. On Jan. 6, 2021, he and his cameraman were in Washington filming as the mob sacked the Capitol. The final product is a three-part series called “Unprecedented” that will appear on Discovery+ this summer. Very few people in Trumpworld knew about the project.
POTUS
Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Donald Trump
How Jared Kushner kept Donald Trump happy

Donald Trump's White House walked on eggshells, with everyone trying to find ways to keep the ever-irascible President happy and, by so doing, maintain their power within the administration.
POTUS
Donald Trump 'is set to announce 2024 White House run as early as THIS MONTH to distract supporters from January 6 hearings' and as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely touted as next GOP star

Donald Trump could announce his candidacy for the 2024 election as early as this month, according to a report - an unusually early declaration, which sources said was designed to take the wind out of the sails of Republican rival Ron DeSantis, and distract from the January 6 hearings. Most...
FLORIDA STATE
#Media Company#Ipo#Tmtg#The Truth Social
Social Media
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Poll: Most voters don't want Biden or Trump on the 2024 ballot

Voters don’t want President Biden or former President Trump on the ballot in 2024, according to a new Harvard Center for American Political Studies and Harris Poll. Driving the news: A majority of people surveyed in late June spurned the possibility of a Biden and Trump rematch in the next presidential election, but the survey did find that Trump is on stronger footing with his base.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington, DC
