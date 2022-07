The second phase of Great Wolf Lodge’s $125 million expansion project is underway in Monroe County. Representatives of the Pocono Township resort and indoor water park at 1 Great Wolf Drive announced plans for the second phase on Thursday. Great Wolf broke ground in March on the expansion’s first phase. When the entire expansion is complete by late spring or early summer 2023 it will be the largest of its kind, Great Wolf spokesman Jason Lasecki told lehighvalleylive.com Friday.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO