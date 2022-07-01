ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taron Egerton Wants to Play Wolverine And Has Apparently Met with Marvel

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's reportedly already met with Kevin Feige. With Disney regaining the rights to the X-Men, fans have been eagerly awaiting any casting news whatsoever when it comes to incorporating them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just some of the big names up for grabs: Storm, Jean Grey, Cyclops and...

toofab.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Kevin Feige
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Film Star#The New York Times#Marvel Studio#British
Collider

Taron Egerton Confirms Meeting With Marvel, Hints at Wolverine Casting

Taron Egerton admitted that he has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for a potential role in the world’s most successful film franchise, and hinted in a New York Times interview that the role he’s in talks for is none other than Wolverine. The character was famously played Hugh Jackman over several years, and Egerton acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill, were his casting to come through.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Thought Marvel Would Fire Him as Thor

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for the God of Thunder. The Australian actor was cast on 2011's Thor as a relative unknown, and it wasn't until 2017's Thor: Ragnarok that the character really found his groove. Even before he joined Earth's Mightiest ensemble, Hemsworth had major doubts about his longevity within Marvel Studios, even going as far to think that he believed he was "going to get fired" during the first film's production.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals the Only Adjustment Marvel Made for Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder Return

Jane Foster looks mighty different in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman trained for more than ten months to get into superhero shape to reprise her role as Jane for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but with one large difference: she's wielding the might of ex-boyfriend Thor (Chris Hemsworth). As the hammer-swinging heroine worthy of lifting the enchanted Mjolnir, the five-foot-three Portman becomes the six-foot-tall Mighty Thor — the new goddess of thunder. In an interview with Total Film ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder, in theaters July 8, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed Marvel's small role in Portman's big change:
MOVIES
SheKnows

Tom Cruise Made a Maverick-Style Appearance at British Grand Prix on His 60th Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Tom Cruise isn’t one to just celebrate his birthday with a cake around the kitchen table, he likes to do it in grand style. That’s why he stopped by the 2022 British Grand Prix where his appearance was celebrated by other celebrities and racing fans.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Howard Stern Spills the Beans on His Involvement in a Doctor Doom MCU Project

With Marvel Studios set to make an appearance at SDCC 2022, fans are excited to see what the MCU has in store in the upcoming Phase 5. With the release schedules of all Phase 4 projects locked and loaded, fans are looking at the future, which seems to comprise of films based on characters like Blade, Sam Wilson's Captain America and many more. Another group of characters that will also make their live-action debut is the Fantastic Four.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Howard Stern Accidentally Reveals Marvel Studios' Plans for Doctor Doom

Now that Marvel Studios already confirmed that the Fantastic Four is confirmed to be in development and is looking for a new director, we can expect each character to cameo sooner than expected. Just recently, John Krasinski crossed over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Fantastic Four's Reed Richards, widely known as Mister Fantastic.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy