A man in a wheelchair was fatally injured when a sedan struck him and fled the scene Sunday morning in North Hollywood, authorities said. A dark-colored, four-door sedan was going southbound on Vineland Avenue at about 2:55 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian in the southbound lanes between Sherman Way and Vanowen Street and drove away, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO