Wall Street Ends First Day of Third Quarter With Solid Rebound

Consider these defensive stocks during a market downturn. Aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, economic stress from the conflict in Ukraine and persistently elevated inflation have investors concerned about a potential U.S. recession coming at some point in the next year or two. When the U.S. economy tanks, even most high-quality stocks get dragged down with it. However, during the past two U.S. recessions in 2008 and 2020, there were still a handful of stocks that significantly outperformed the S&P 500. These recession-resistant stocks might help you play defense in the 2022 bear market as well. Here are seven stocks that CFRA Research analysts recommend that outperformed the S&P 500 in both 2008 and 2020.

STOCKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO