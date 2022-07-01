ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Ends First Day of Third Quarter With Solid Rebound

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street bounced back to a sharply higher close in light trading on Friday as investors embarked on the second half of the year ahead of the long holiday weekend. All three major U.S. stock indexes reversed early losses to end in well into positive...

Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts see strong upside potential in each of these stocks

Investors just can't seem to find a trough in this bear market, and are struggling to hold on to any optimism amid growing concerns of a possible recession. However, the key to surviving a bear market successfully is to calmly wait for the market to recover, meanwhile taking advantage of the current discounts on the right stocks.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

7 Stocks That Outperform in a Recession

Consider these defensive stocks during a market downturn. Aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, economic stress from the conflict in Ukraine and persistently elevated inflation have investors concerned about a potential U.S. recession coming at some point in the next year or two. When the U.S. economy tanks, even most high-quality stocks get dragged down with it. However, during the past two U.S. recessions in 2008 and 2020, there were still a handful of stocks that significantly outperformed the S&P 500. These recession-resistant stocks might help you play defense in the 2022 bear market as well. Here are seven stocks that CFRA Research analysts recommend that outperformed the S&P 500 in both 2008 and 2020.
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

Grain markets collapse today | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The grain markets collapsed on sharply lower vegetable oil prices and massive fund liquidation in the stock, energy, and grain markets. July corn closed 18 cents lower at $7.36. December corn closed down 29 cents at $5.78. July soybean futures closed down 51 cents at $15.75, while the November contract closed 79 cents lower. Wheat futures closed 37 to 52 cents lower.
AGRICULTURE
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Safety-Seeking Investors Drive Stocks Higher

Defensive stocks and the Nasdaq were in rare alignment, leading the way Thursday as much of Wall Street watched Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continue his economic tightrope walk. A day after telling the Senate Banking Committee that a recession is "certainly a possibility," Powell told the House Financial Services...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Here's Why Micron, TSMC, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm And Other Chipmakers Are Trading Lower Premarket

Chipmaking stocks are bleeding post Micron Technology, Inc's MU cautious Q4 guidance. Piper Sandler saw DRAM, and NAND pricing decline, affecting Micron as mobile and notebook end-markets face continued weakness based on inSpectrum's June monthly memory contract pricing data. Piper Sandler also shared how semiconductor equipment stocks may become range-bound...
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Wobble Ahead of Fed's Next Rate Decision

Another hot reading of inflation kept the bulls pinned to the ground Tuesday. All eyes now are on tomorrow's conclusion of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, where America's central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate once more. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this morning that...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Forget Tesla, Wall Street Thinks These 2 EV Stocks Could Double

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow exponentially this year, thanks to strong consumer demand and favorable government initiatives. However, the EV giant Tesla (TSLA) is currently grappling with supply chain issues and factory shutdowns. And we think EV stocks Xos (XOS) and Lion Electric (LEV) are worth adding to one's watchlist. Wall Street analysts see substantial upside potential in these stocks. Keep reading….
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Raging US inflation is FAR WORSE than we're being told: If the government calculated price increases the same way it did in the 1980s, we'd ALREADY be in Jimmy Carter territory, write former restaurant empire CEO ANDY PUZDER and ex-senator JIM TALENT

Andy Puzder is a former CEO of CKE Restaurants, chairman of 2ndVote Value Investments, Inc., and a senior fellow at the America First Policy Institute. Jim Talent is a former U.S. senator from Missouri and the Chairman of the Reagan Institute's National Leadership Council. The outlook for the U.S. economy...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Drewry: ‘Beginning of the End’ for Container Market Bull Run

Click here to read the full article. The container market has definitely turned, but don’t expect a swift return to yesteryear, Drewry’s latest “Container Forecaster” report published Thursday concluded. “It certainly feels like we are at the beginning of the end of the container market bull run,” the maritime research consulting firm said. “The slide in spot rates has become entrenched, rolling on for four months now with dips getting bigger by the week. Shipments along most trade routes are also down on the same point a year ago with high inflation eroding confidence that volumes will stage much of a...
INDUSTRY
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Catch a Second Wind to Start Second Half

U.S. equities managed to escape negative territory Friday and finish in the black despite some downbeat economic data – a welcome beginning to 2022's second half after a dreadful performance through the midway point. Front and center Friday was the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, which delivered...
STOCKS

