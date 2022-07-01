ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette Post 11 prepares for stretch run of American Legion baseball season

By Michael Hemmerle
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246gax_0gST41qF00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Each summer, Lafayette Post 11 gathers to play baseball against other teams from Indiana in the American Legion Baseball League.

Comprised of players from Tippecanoe and surrounding counties, the Post 11 roster is a high school all-star team of sorts constructed each season by Dan Yeoman and his staff.

“It’s a competitive league," Yeoman said. "We used to have more teams, but it’s still competitive.”

To fill in the holes left from departing players, Yeoman will attend high school games and read newspapers to find players. Yeoman prefers players that can pitch and play other positions.

The rise of travel baseball has dwindled participation, but Lafayette's Post 11 has kept a team present while other communities have severed ties with sponsoring a summer ball club.

Others are reading: From South Korea through Lafayette Aviators, Kim sees a path to the major leagues

The American Legion Baseball League is the only amateur league with representation in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The winner of the American Legion World Series gets its picture hung up at the Baseball Hall of Fame and has the opportunity to be introduced during Game Four of Major League Baseball's World Series.

Teams play a five-week schedule followed by the postseason, which is different from the 11-week format that was scrapped a few years ago.

Yeoman has coached the team for many years and enjoys the attention players get from coaches at college programs and scouts from MLB organizations by playing in the league.

“I’m happy for the kids," Yeoman said. "Coaches call and I get to talk about my kids. I’ve had 800 kids be a part of my family. I love them all.”

The league provides players with the opportunity to learn from one another, while forming friendships and memories at the same time.

“It’s good to play with kids from around the area," said recent Harrison graduate Will Isom, in his first year playing for Post 11. "Most of them I didn’t play with in high school, so it’s a good experience. It was weird playing with some of these guys at first, but we have since become friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2Eqf_0gST41qF00

The relatively short season combined with players potentially not having prior experience playing together can make building chemistry difficult.

Constructing a rapport comes from practice and talking with one another. Noah Hill, who attends Faith Christian, stated that the team's positivity and attitude helped build chemistry as building each other up bonds them together.

Isom enjoys the relaxed environment of the league, and with less practice compared to high school, the season allows him to enjoy the game and have fun. Hill was intrigued by the element of being invited to join the team and not having to try out.

“As soon as coach asked me last year, I was immediately in because I didn’t think I was good enough to do this,” Hill said.

Hill also discussed how he is more social and outgoing since he is closer in age to other players on the team. The personal growth is evident in the way he speaks, indicating a boost of confidence in himself that he might not have had before, showing how the team’s camaraderie builds others up.

The league is about giving players more of an opportunity to play the game they love in a relaxed environment that promotes fun.

Post 11 is currently competing in the Leo Bruner Invitational in Moline, Illinois. The regional tournament begins July 14 in Kokomo.

Playing as a united team representing Lafayette is a big opportunity for the players. Second-year player Gavin Gleason is up to the task of playing for the name on the front of the jersey.

He mentioned coming from a small school helped him understand that you represent something bigger than yourself.

The ascension of travel baseball and summer camps for players have resulted in the Legion league being overlooked. The league is full of passionate coaches who teach athletes more than baseball and helps build character, which creates a community between the teams and cities they represent.

“I have a sense of pride playing with the name Lafayette on my chest," said Gleason, who graduated from Delphi.

Michael Hemmerle is a 2022 Hoosier State Press Association Pulliam intern for the Journal & Courier during the summer. Hemmerle can be reached by email at mhemmerle@gannett.com.

Lafayette Post 11 roster: Brock Robertson (Harrison), Gavin Gleason (Delphi), Bradyn Gleason (Delphi), Chris Fry (Delphi), Mason Rice (McCutcheon), Keaton Crum (McCutcheon), Braden Mullendore (Clinton Prairie), Xavier Cantrell (Tri-County), Nate Brown (West Lafayette), Noah Hill (Faith Christian), Logan Holmes (Harrison), Dailan Reece (Twin Lakes), Will Isom (Harrison), Kaden Mullendore (Clinton Prairie)

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette Post 11 prepares for stretch run of American Legion baseball season

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

West Lafayette Golf and Country Club gears up for fireworks display

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Golf and Country Club is making preparations for their Independence Day fireworks display on July Fourth. The show is open to the public and tickets are still available. Tomorrow's show will feature a picnic, face painting, kids games, and more. "It's...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
offtackleempire.com

Adding USC and UCLA: Another F-You to Purdue

Happy Purdue Hate Friday. This year we decided the Big Ten would take the reins for us.*. *Just kidding. BuffKomodo’s got y’all at 11am CT. In more seriousness, there’s a certain beauty and poetry to Purdue—and most of the Big Ten West also-rans like Nebraska and Minnesota—finally reaching the 8-4 threshold, only to have this happen. (And I include Northwestern here, obviously.)
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Mlb#Hall Of Fame#Sports#Lafayette Post 11#Major League Baseball
WISH-TV

Inside the announcer’s booth at Indianapolis Speedrome

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torry Stiles’ race day begins well before the gates open. On a Friday afternoon in late June, Stiles arrived at the Indianapolis Speedrome about four hours before the first heat race begins. He spent the first part of his afternoon walking around the pits, talking to drivers. One driver barely into his teens had a broken wrist. Another young driver made the honor roll at school. A third has his hair cut into a long mullet. A much older driver who Stiles remembers from years past is now racing alongisde his adult son.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Local fireworks shows on July Fourth

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tippecanoe, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Miss Clinton County And 4-H Queen Pageant Held Saturday Evening

Miss Clinton County and 4-H Fair Queen is Miss Addyson Weaver, Her sponsor for the pageant is Christine @ Fiddle & Steel Co. Addy is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Weaver. She is a Clinton Central graduate and is attending Indiana University of Kokomo and majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

New owner reopens Zing! Cafe in Carmel’s Village of WestClay

When Michelle Drew and her family moved to the Village of WestClay in Carmel, they enjoyed having a neighborhood coffee shop. “We loved it just as much as everybody,” Drew said. “We hated to see it sitting here (closed).”. So, when Zing Cafe, 12710 Meeting House Rd., closed...
CARMEL, IN
Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
Southside Times

More than just a car dealership

Howard Hubler and his family are well-known on the Southside for the Hubler car dealerships. But if you listen to Howard’s story, you’ll see how he and his family have done so much more than just sell cars. Their community focus has led them to help shape and grow the Southside of Indianapolis over the last several decades.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy