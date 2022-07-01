ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Police search for missing woman last seen in mid-June

By Nicole Sanders
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing on June 19, 2022, sometime during the half-hour of 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Columbus Police say that Jwane’ Simone Price, 27, went missing from the 6600 block of Kitten Lake Drive, and she was last seen wearing a Burger King uniform.

According to officials, Price is a black female who stands at 5-foot-3 and weighs 125 pounds. Price has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Youth Services Unit of the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449.

Comments / 5

sillygirl
1d ago

Lord, Please let this young lady be found unharmed. There's way too much senseless violence these days. send angels to form a hedge of protection around her. Also please show comfort and love to her family as only you can do. I ask in Jesus' name. Amen

Chuck Dee
2d ago

check the Montgomery or Birmingham or Fulton trafficking circles..those tend to bring up alot of our missing females ..

