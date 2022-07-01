Columbus Police search for missing woman last seen in mid-June
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing on June 19, 2022, sometime during the half-hour of 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.Columbus Police search for man missing since 2018
Columbus Police say that Jwane’ Simone Price, 27, went missing from the 6600 block of Kitten Lake Drive, and she was last seen wearing a Burger King uniform.
According to officials, Price is a black female who stands at 5-foot-3 and weighs 125 pounds. Price has brown eyes and black hair.Columbus Police searching for man last seen in early 2021
Anyone with information on Price's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Youth Services Unit of the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449.
