Milwaukee, WI

Showcase of ThriveOn King Building Cladding Removal

By Editorials
milwaukeecourieronline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders from the ThriveOn King Collaboration, including the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Royal Capital, joined project contractors from JCP Construction and CG Schmidt on Thursday morning to showcase one of the first construction activities–the removal...

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
On Milwaukee

Will the cheel reopen in Thiensville? If so, when?

In a world where it’s expensive to run a restaurant due to supply chain issues and rising costs, building a restaurant is equally – if not more – challenging. Few have felt these challenges more intimately than Chef Barkha Limbu Daily and Jesse Daily, owners of the cheel, 105 S. Main St., who found themselves watching helplessly as the Thiensville restaurant they’d poured seven years into building burned to the ground before their very eyes in November of 2020. [Listen to the Dailys talk about their experience first-hand on the FoodCrush podcast.]
THIENSVILLE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Back on the Streets of Milwaukee After Pandemic Pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Excitement on the eve of Milwaukee's firework display

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's July 3 fireworks show will return to the lakefront Sunday after a two-year hiatus. The crowds will follow suit. Eager campers already set up shop at Juneau and Veteran's Park Saturday afternoon. Areas of the parks are roped off by those claiming their spots. "Been here...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

List of Milwaukee Fourth of July parades and fireworks

The Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching and there’s a ton to do in Milwaukee to celebrate Independence Day. Below is a list, separated by county, of firework celebrations and parades happening in Milwaukee and in its surrounding cities this weekend. Milwaukee County. *All Milwaukee County events take...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Milwaukee Clinic Offers Services to Underinsured Patients

Research indicates that Milwaukee currently has 1 primary care provider to every 1,355 residents and that the areas experiencing the highest levels of poverty include 45% of the overall county population, but only 27% of primary care. Primary care providers that do practice within the city are not in the areas of greatest need.
MILWAUKEE, WI
rejournals.com

NAI Greywolf closes pair of industrial sales in Milwaukee market

NAI Greywolf recently completed two industrial sales, one in Milwaukee and the other in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee property, at 3804 W. Vliet St., was completed on behalf of the seller. The 5,726-square-foot office and warehouse building includes a vacant lot acreoss the alley. The property also has a driven-in bay.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lake Country Picnic Company serving luxury picnics

WAUKESHA — Anyone can grab a bottle of wine and a group of their best friends to enjoy a luxury picnic experience put on by the Lake Country Picnic Company. What started as a side hustle for owner Ashley Kipp has now become a full-time business. Kipp said she was working a full-time job last year when she decided to finally pursue her business idea in the Milwaukee and Waukesha County area.
WAUKESHA, WI
discoverhometown.com

Parents speak during Hartford Joint 1 board meeting about temporary coordinator position

Several residents of the Hartford Joint 1 School District (which serves students in kindergarten through the eighth grade in the city of Hartford and several surrounding areas) spoke during the June 28 Hartford Joint I School Board meeting about a media report last month which documented how one-time federal funds were used to hire a former district staffer for a part-time position.
HARTFORD, WI
On Milwaukee

The Village People are iconic, problematic and magnetic

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. I didn’t see the Village...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Presiding judge of Waukesha County District Three announced

WAUKESHA — Judge William J. Domina has been named the presiding judge of Waukesha County, District Three, Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow announced on Friday. Domina has served in Waukesha County since 2010 and as presiding judge of each of the court divisions in Waukesha County. Prior to serving on the Wisconsin Circuit Court, Domina served as the Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel under then County Executive Scott Walker, Waukesha County Principal Assistant Corporation Counsel and as a judicial clerk for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, Districts I and II. Domina also served on the Waukesha School Board, including three years as its president. In 2015, Domina was named Wisconsin Judge of the Year by the Wisconsin State Bar as a result of his work presiding over Waukesha County alcohol treatment court and establishing and presiding over Waukesha County drug treatment court.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

New speed limit campaign in Milwaukee: 20 mph

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee city leaders have a plan to tackle reckless driving. The city is initiating what it calls a Speed Limit Reduction Campaign that lowers the speed limit in every Milwaukee neighborhood. The plan will also consider reducing the speed limit on major city streets from 30 to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

