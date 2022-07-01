ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

'Remodeled' campsites open at Bentsen-RGV State Park

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral) – Newly “remodeled” campsites are now open for reservation at the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park.

(Source: TPWD/Ranger OJ)
71-year-old is second person to be gored by bison at Yellowstone this week

The Texas Parks and Wildlife department at Bentsen-RGV State Park is proudly welcoming visitors to their campsite this summer.

According to a social media post , staff at the park have made efforts to enhance the camping experience.

“The Bentsen staff has spent a lot of effort and hours improving the campsites to make the camping experience feel a bit more secluded and immersed in the thorn forest of Ebony Grove,” said the post.

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Wondrous Wrens

Small hand-held equipment was used to shape the campsite without disturbing the wildlife.

Reservations can be made at the park website .

Reservations start at $15 a night and can be made five months in advance. Restrooms and showers are available at the campsite.

Bentsen-RGV State Park is located at 2800 S. Bentsen Palm Drive, Mission, Texas 78572.

For more information, you can call (956) 584-9156.

