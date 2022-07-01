‘Remodeled’ campsites open at Bentsen-RGV State Park
HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral) – Newly “remodeled” campsites are now open for reservation at the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park.71-year-old is second person to be gored by bison at Yellowstone this week
The Texas Parks and Wildlife department at Bentsen-RGV State Park is proudly welcoming visitors to their campsite this summer.
According to a social media post , staff at the park have made efforts to enhance the camping experience.
“The Bentsen staff has spent a lot of effort and hours improving the campsites to make the camping experience feel a bit more secluded and immersed in the thorn forest of Ebony Grove,” said the post.Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Wondrous Wrens
Small hand-held equipment was used to shape the campsite without disturbing the wildlife.
Reservations can be made at the park website .
Reservations start at $15 a night and can be made five months in advance. Restrooms and showers are available at the campsite.
Bentsen-RGV State Park is located at 2800 S. Bentsen Palm Drive, Mission, Texas 78572.
For more information, you can call (956) 584-9156.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 1