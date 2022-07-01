Milwaukee Police Department launches program to address gun violence in targeted neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday launched a new program aimed at addressing gun violence in the city.

In a news release , the department said as part of the initiative called Operation Summer Guardian, it will increase patrols in eight neighborhoods that have seen a disproportionate amount of gunfire. Those neighborhoods have seen 12% of the city’s gunfire activations and 10% of its gun-related homicides.

RELATED: Madison police chief: ‘All hands on deck’ for Fourth of July Weekend amid uptick in gun-related crime

The neighborhoods include:

Franklin Heights

Metcalfe Park

Muskego Way

Old North Milwaukee

Sherman Park

St. Joseph

Uptown

Washington Park

Area residents will also receive brochures from police asking for the community’s help in reducing violence.

The effort will run through Labor Day.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.