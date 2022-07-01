ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Police Department launches program to address gun violence in targeted neighborhoods

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday launched a new program aimed at addressing gun violence in the city.

In a news release , the department said as part of the initiative called Operation Summer Guardian, it will increase patrols in eight neighborhoods that have seen a disproportionate amount of gunfire. Those neighborhoods have seen 12% of the city’s gunfire activations and 10% of its gun-related homicides.

The neighborhoods include:

  • Franklin Heights
  • Metcalfe Park
  • Muskego Way
  • Old North Milwaukee
  • Sherman Park
  • St. Joseph
  • Uptown
  • Washington Park

Area residents will also receive brochures from police asking for the community’s help in reducing violence.

The effort will run through Labor Day.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
