GRDA reminds swimmers, boaters to be cautious while celebrating Fourth of July weekend

GROVE, Okla. — Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) is reminding people, 4th of July is the busiest weekend for Grand Lake. With an influx in boaters and people swimming to be cautious.

Jason Weilert, officer with GRDA said every year he sees boaters doing things that can be harmful, like inexperienced boat operators and not wearing life vests.

Everyone should wear a life vest, Weilert said. He also reminded boaters that drinking and boating is a crime, and people can get hurt.

For a full list of rules, you can check out their website.

eilert said for the Independence Day, when boaters migrate to Duck Creek, it’ll be packed so there’s a different set of rules for Monday. For more information, click here.

