New Orleans is the place to be as celebrities in all facets of entertainment descend on the Big Easy for the Essence Festival. There have been several highlights of the event shared throughout social media as guests enjoy the festivities, and for those who weren't able to make it to NOLA, it was all streamed on Hulu. The main attraction this evening (July 1) had the Barbz on pause as Nicki Minaj was one of the headliners for the weekend, however, at the last minute, the dedicated fanbase was met with bad news.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO