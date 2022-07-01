Closed Captioning / Audio Description

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave Concerns or Complaints About Closed Captioning or Audio Description? Contact...

www.wlox.com

Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Ocean Springs chamber director added to state board

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Cynthia Sutton, Executive Director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce/Main Street, has been named to the Mississippi Main Street Association’s Board of Directors, representing District 1. Sutton will serve as one of three district representatives, alongside Senatobia’s Jamie Sowell of District 2, and Booneville’s...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Rainy Sunday not enough to halt pyrotechnic workers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As inconvenient as Sunday afternoon’s rain may have been, it wasn’t enough to stop pyrotechnic workers from preparing fireworks. A three-man crew with J&M Displays is putting together Biloxi’s Fourth of July Extravaganza show, dodging rain to load mortars. The show has taken the team about three days to prepare, although the display has been in the works since last October.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Boat rentals seeing more business ahead of Fourth of July

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The coastal waterways saw plenty of activity on Saturday as people began their holiday weekends cruising in the Mississippi Sound. In fact, waterways were so active that according to Dennis Chavers, owner of the new Pink Pontoons of Mississippi, boat rentals are already booked out for Independence Day.
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

The Mystery of Pascagoula’s Phantom Barber

Eighty years ago, it was the summer of 1942, and Pascagoula, like many other small towns across the country, was doing its part for the war effort. Because of its coastal location, Pascagoula was a prime place to build warships at nearby Ingalls Shipyard. Soon the population of this sleepy town increased quickly from about 5,000 to 15,000 due to people moving in to work at the shipyard.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

New Pascagoula Gautier school district superintendent named

Deep Sea Rodeo fish used for research and to feed the homeless. Billed as the largest family friendly fishing rodeo in the world, the yearly event attracts an average of 50,000 people a year. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Exo was killed in the line of duty while saving his...
PASCAGOULA, MS
The Daily South

Pass Christian Is the Mississippi Beach Town You've Probably Never Heard Of

Affectionately known as "The Pass" to locals and devoted visitors, it's common knowledge that Pass Christian is the place where problems, stress, and worries of the world come to pass. Incorporated in 1848, the tiny Coastal Mississippi town of fewer than 7,000 people has kept a low profile over the years, with nearby Gulfport, Bay St. Louis, and Ocean Springs getting most of the out-of-town draw. However, those who are in on Pass Christian's secret are privy to miles of pristine white-sand coastline, beautiful historic architecture, and unbeatable small-town charm.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo donates fish to homeless

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 74th annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is underway. Scales are open and fish are coming in. “Right off the bat, as soon as the scales opened at noon, we had an alligator gar come in,” said weighmaster Donnie Armes. “As soon as they came in, we had two stingrays come in. One had a little tail there. The same fisherman had a red snapper with him.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Jackson County Animal Shelter faces capacity crisis

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter is overflowing with dogs and cats as it is, and with Fourth of July weekend right around the corner, it’s making for a dire situation at the facility. The shelter has no more room for big dogs after nearly a...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

'Blackout' tags on sale starting Friday

Highlights from the Shuckers game against the Braves. 38th Annual Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Fest underway now. Seafood and fun are front and center in Bay St. Louis. Oyster farming collaborative formed to provide support and unified voice. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thursday’s initial meeting to form...
WLOX

HAPPENING NOW: Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Festival

Police are investigating what they call a murder-suicide after two men were found dead Saturday morning. We had some showers and storms pass by today, and some will linger this evening. There's going to be a decent chance for showers and storms on Sunday. While not everyone will see rain, some of us could get heavy rainfall. There will be a chance for a few storms on the Fourth of July. Here's the latest forecast.
MOSS POINT, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Chapel Hart – Straight To The Top

Mississippi trio Chapel Hart is on a glide path to country music superstardom and Pass Christian residents are fully invested in making that happen. From the very first time Chapel Hart performed at The Whiskey Bar, Pass residents have always come out in force to support these extremely talented singers from Poplarville.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
ourmshome.com

Kitchen Sisters Meal Prep, Serving Healthy & Delicious Food to Pascagoula

Kitchen Sisters Meal Prep just opened their storefront in downtown Pascagoula, and they’re serving up delicious food that is good for the mind, body, and soul. Blair Purty and her sister Hayley Espey, along with Lydia Hayward, are passionate about bringing healthy, convenient food to their community. Their business...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Fireworks prices high as inflation continues to soar

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You can expect to shell out a little more this year for your favorite explosives. With inflation at a new four-decade high, consumer prices continue to rise. That includes the price of fireworks. “It’s just like everybody else, you know,” Coast Fireworks President Leonard Cooper told...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

New Splash Pad is revealed at MLK Park in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Bay. St Louis revealed a new splash pad at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The splash pad has been under construction since last year. This is all part of the city’s effort to renovate the park. Councilman Jeffrey Reed had been working alongside community members and business owners to bring the project to life.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WJTV 12

Two men dead after shooting at D’Iberville bar

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men are dead following a shooting that happened outside a sports bar in D’Iberville on Saturday, July 2. The Sun Herald reported police responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. at Reno’s Sports Pub on Rodriguez Street. Police said they found that two men had suffered gunshot wounds to the […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WLOX

Moss Point High alumni ride together in Magnolia March Parade

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the highly anticipated Magnolia Monarch Parade was a hit in Moss Point. Graduates of the high school along with their floats were decked out in their purple and gold pride. Classmates started the parade route at Magnolia Middle School then ventured into the neighborhoods of Moss Point.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Memorial service held for K-9 officer Exo

Deep Sea Rodeo fish used for research and to feed the homeless. Billed as the largest family friendly fishing rodeo in the world, the yearly event attracts an average of 50,000 people a year. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The dates are today - July 4th. Scales open at 12pm...
PASCAGOULA, MS

