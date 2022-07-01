Closed Captioning / Audio Description

Police are investigating what they call a murder-suicide after two men were found dead Saturday morning. We had some showers and storms pass by today, and some will linger this evening. There's going to be a decent chance for showers and storms on Sunday. While not everyone will see rain, some of us could get heavy rainfall. There will be a chance for a few storms on the Fourth of July. Here's the latest forecast.

MOSS POINT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO