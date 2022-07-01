ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Aims to Ease US Security Concerns

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
Video sharing platform TikTok has provided Republican lawmakers with a more detailed plan on how it plans to keep its user data in the U.S. out of reach of its Chinese owner ByteDance. As the New York Times reported Friday (July 1), CEO Shou Zi Chew wrote to nine...

Daily Mail

Leaked audio of more than 80 TikTok meetings reveal China-based employees are accessing US user data, new report claims

Leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings reveal Chinese-based employees of the popular video sharing app have repeatedly accessed US user data, according to a report by BuzzFeed News. The recordings, which were captured from September 2021 through January 2022, include 14 statements from nine TikTok employees who...
Android Police

FCC commissioner calls TikTok Chinese spyware and wants it pulled from mobile app stores

TikTok's rise to the top of the social media game was relatively quick. In September 2021, the app reported a massive 1 billion users, all as people spent an average of 52 minutes in the app every day. Since its meteoric rise, nearly every other social network and tech company has imitated its content ideas. That massive userbase, combined with the fact that its parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, has been firing alarms at the US government for a while now. The Trump administration infamously attempted to ban TikTok in the US in 2020, only for the issue to vanish under Biden. In light of a fresh controversy involving ByteDance, the FCC is once again going after TikTok — and this time, it's seeking its complete removal from app stores.
Deadline

“National Security Risk”: TikTok Responds To Concerns Over User Data, Republican’s Request To Remove App From Apple & Google Stores

Click here to read the full article. TikTok is the latest social media platform to come under the scrutiny of US lawmakers, with Republican senators and a regulator both arguing that the app poses a national security risk. The Guardian reports that Nine Republican senators this week issued a later to TikTok following a report by Buzzfeed last month claiming that employees of ByteDance (TikTok’s parent company) were able to access private data of American users from their work location in China. The Guardian adds that a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also requested chief executives of Apple and...
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
Ars Technica

Google loses two execs: one for Messaging and Workspace, another for Payments

Google had a pair of high-ranking executives leave this week. The first was Bill Ready, Google's "President of Commerce, Payments & Next Billion Users," who left to become CEO of Pinterest. The second big departure is Javier Soltero, who was vice president and GM of Google Workspace, Google's paid business app, and was the leader of Google Messaging. Both executives made big changes to Google in their nearly three-year stints at the company. Now that they are leaving, it's unclear what the future of their respective products holds.
NFL
CNET

Period-Tracking Apps Are Just the Beginning of Post-Roe Data Concerns

The privacy policies of period-tracking apps were subjected to intense scrutiny last week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but security specialists say women's concerns about data collection should extend far beyond apps related to reproductive health. Following the ruling, which ended nearly 50 years of federally protected...
CELL PHONES
Variety

HBO Max Halts Originals in Parts of Europe in Major Restructure (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Discovery’s post-merger growing pains and an eye-watering $3 billion cost-savings target are hitting its programming strategy in Europe, Variety can reveal. As the media conglomerate looks to recalibrate its streaming priorities, it will no longer produce originals for HBO Max in the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland), Central Europe, the Netherlands and Turkey, and will also remove some content from its platform in order to free up licensing deals elsewhere.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

FCC commissioner calls on Google and Apple to BAN TikTok because it 'harvests swaths of sensitive data' - and the tech giants have until July 8 to remove the app or explain why they chose not to

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is calling on Google and Apple to ban TikTok in a bid to stop the Chinese-owned company from accessing ‘swaths of data.’. Brendan Carr, commissioner of the FCC, posted on Twitter urging the tech giants to remove the video sharing platform ‘from their app stores for its pattern of surreptitious data practices.'
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Period tracking app privacy, Snapchat’s paid subscription, calls for TikTok ban

The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China grew 19% in 2021 to reach $170 billion. Downloads of apps also grew by 5%, reaching 230 billion in 2021, and mobile ad spend grew 23% year over year to reach $295 billion.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

FedEx Leaders Lay out Post-Pandemic Plans

Top FedEx executives have laid out plans for helping the company recover over the next few years from the post-pandemic decline in online commerce, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (June 28). “We have dealt with economic crises before,” CEO Raj Subramaniam said at the meeting, per the report....
BUSINESS
