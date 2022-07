There’s quite a history of alligators on golf courses, from gators at PGA Tour events to gators wandering through lower-profile tournaments and fighting each other to media personalities’ interactions with gators. But for Florida man Michael West, a gator approaching wasn’t enough to get him to hold off on taking a shot. This week, West’s wife Michelle Walsh posted video to Facebook of a gator wandering up behind West while he was taking a shot at the Heritage Landing Golf & Country Club in Punta Gorda, Florida. Here’s video of that:

