Bristol, Va. police looking for missing 16-year-old

By Slater Teague
WJHL
 2 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is trying to locate 16-year-old Rachel Joyner.

According to the police department, she was last seen by her family on Sunday evening.

3 Bristol firefighters injured in Friday morning house fire

Joyner is described as 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol, Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400 or 276-645-7403.

