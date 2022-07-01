Bristol, Va. police looking for missing 16-year-old

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is trying to locate 16-year-old Rachel Joyner.

According to the police department, she was last seen by her family on Sunday evening.

Joyner is described as 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol, Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400 or 276-645-7403.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.