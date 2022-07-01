ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate missing from Lincoln community correctional facility

By KMTV Staff
 2 days ago
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services released a notification that an inmate has gone missing from a correctional facility in Lincoln.

Read the press release below.

"Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). Seth Straub #212998 left his work assignment in the community this morning and did not return to the facility.

Straub started his sentence on April 6, 2021. He was sentence three to five years on a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition out of Hitchcock County. Straub has a parole eligibility date of July 28, 2022 and a tentative release date of July 19, 2023.

Straub is a 23-year-old white man, 5’ 10”, 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision."

KMTV 3 News Now only publishes mugshots if an individual has either been convicted, pleaded guilty/no contest to a charge or is at large and wanted by authorities. It’s part of our commitment to being fair and minimizing harm in our reporting. To read more about our mugshot policy, click here.

