These two titans clash in most epic fashion. We’ve been fans of the Buick Grand National for a long time, even before the general public suddenly became aware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing from the 80s. It’s a great muscle car, but we’ve been itching to see how one would stack up against a Dodge Hellcat. We’ve seen a Buick Grand National with a Hellcat engine, but seeing the two cars face off against each other would be entertaining. Finally our wish comes true in the video accompanying this article.

CARS ・ 22 DAYS AGO