Special Weather Statement issued for Pinal, Superstition Mountains, San Carlos by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-01 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 308 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Casas Adobes, or near Oro Valley, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Catalina Foothills and Catalina State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO