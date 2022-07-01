ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Cavaliers set to sign Brazilian point guard

By Josh Frketic
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are adding more guard depth as the team is set to sign Raul Neto according to Cleveland.com.

The Brazilian international was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Atlanta Hawks.

Last season, Neto played for the Washington Wizards, appearing in 70 games and averaging 7.5 points per game with 3.1 assists.

In seven years in the NBA, Neto averages 6 PPG with 2.2 assists.

He has spent time with the Jazz, 76ers and Wizards.

Reports say the deal is for one year.

