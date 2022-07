Demi Lovato has a new tattoo yet again, and we're starting to sense a theme or two here. On June 27, Lovato took to Instagram stories to post a clip of their brand new ink. In the video, we see their new piece, a thin-line spiderweb complete with a spider hanging off of it, starting from their shoulder and going all the way down to their bicep.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO