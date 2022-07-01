Free pool admission in Wheeling for Independence Day weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay has fun activities all summer, but this weekend there are some extra special opportunitIes to participate in this Fourth of July weekend. Cooling off in the pool is always a go-to option for family fun at Oglebay Park, as well as spending the day on the lake.
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — You may be just setting up for your 4th of July festivities, but Wellsburg has been festive all week. Not only have they had bands playing every day since Monday, they’ve already finished a volleyball tournament, a fishing tournament and a cornhole competition. The...
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The top of West Virginia shone like a diamond Saturday night to celebrate its 75th anniversary. Today’s city of Weirton was created on July 1, 1947 when the old city was combined with Weirton Heights, Marland Heights and Holliday’s Cove. They held a parade this morning and then an all-day festival […]
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of Weirton is celebrating its 75th anniversary today. Officials excited for Weirton 75th Anniversary celebration. Festivities included a parade and a ceremony with guest speaker Senator Ryan Weld. There are many more family-friendly activities to enjoy throughout the day including zip lining, carnival...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Whether you are a car guru yourself, or just looking for a fun activity on this hot, summer day, the Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show is going to “rev” you up for this Fourth of July Weekend. Today, the 19th Annual Wheeling Heritage...
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s Independence Day festivities kicked off in full force Friday night with Red, White and Brew at Centre Market. The event was put on by the City of Wheeling and the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. Friendly City residents packed the streets to enjoy a plethora of great […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A north central West Virginia man has completed his cross-country run, sporting a full Forrest Gump beard. Michael Wardian, originally from Fairmont, passed through West Virginia last week during his 3,234-mile run from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Now, as of 6 a.m. Friday, he had completed the journey […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) It’s official. The Independence Day holiday weekend is upon us. Even though the good ole’ USA won’t turn 246 until Monday, many Americans will spend the entire three-day weekend celebrating our nation’s birthday, including tonight. Some will travel while others will attend...
West Virginia changed its laws on fireworks in 2016 to be less restrictive, but since then, some cities in the state have also changed their laws to protect against the more relaxed laws regarding explosives.
MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Growth, reformation, and flourish. That’s what the newly planted apple trees in Middlebourne City Park represent to the Gold Star Mothers – remembering their children who sacrificed their lives for the United States. It’s the Fourth of July weekend where we are celebrating...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay is celebrating Independence Day with live entertainment, pool parties, games, an unforgettable firework display, and more all weekend long. Events include live music performances by Markus & James at Route 88 BBQ & Brew on Friday, July 1st at 6 p.m., New Age Adenas at Lakeview Cantina Patio on Saturday, […]
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown residents are invited to celebrate Independence Day at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park. The Morgantown Municipal Band will provide early entertainment on July Fourth, and the holiday festivities will wrap up with a patriotic celebration. The Morgantown Municipal Band will set up to perform an assortment...
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Operation Dry Water is in high gear this holiday weekend! WV DNR will be out on the water in full force looking for boaters violating under the influence laws, as well as spreading awareness about the dangers associated with BUI. Officials say the river will be packed with people enjoying the […]
(WKBN) – The movie “Top Gun: Maverick” has topped $1 billion at the box office. There have been reports that when the original “Top Gun” came out in 1986, it boosted recruitment for Naval aviation. WKBN talked with a Naval recruiter who deals with Ohio,...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A beautiful brick house at 110 15th Street has a rich history, and now a promising future. In 1853, four Sisters of St. Joseph arrived by stagecoach and established a hospital in this house. That hospital was the original Wheeling Hospital. Now the Congregation of St. Joseph has gifted the property to […]
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Area folks had great opportunity to check out the latest advancements in orthopedic technology Friday. That’s when the Zimmer Mobile Learning Center rolled into the parking lot at East Ohio Regional Hospital. The 45 foot facility has visited thousands of locations across the country to...
Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hearts of Gold has been training service dogs for 15 years, and the program’s work recently paid off with a $200,000 donation, the largest individual contribution in the organization’s history. The funds will be used to purchase a van equipped to safely transport dogs, as well as on-site kennels at the […]
Comments / 0