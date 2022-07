NEW YORK -- Two days after the deadly shooting of a mother on the Upper East Side, police have made an arrest.The NYPD said Friday night that 22-year-old Isaac Argro had been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Azsia Johnson. The 20-year-old was shot while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller Wednesday night.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, sources say Argro is the victim's ex-boyfriend and the baby's father.Argro is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.Johnson was walking near a playground at East 95th Street and Lexington Avenue with the 3-month-old in a stroller Wednesday night when...

UPPER EAST SIDE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO