DeWine unveils $42 million grants for Community Revitalization Program

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that over $42 million have been reserved for Ohio communities to use for demolition purposes Friday.

The Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program is an initiative designed to reinvigorate communities around the state, as counties can now apply for $500,000 grants for urban renewal purposes. The money is primarily designated for the demolition of derelict buildings and reinvestment into the surrounding community.

“There are vacant, decaying buildings all over the state that are nothing but eyesores,” said DeWine. “By investing to tear down these dangerous properties... we’re clearing the way for redevelopment, more jobs, and new opportunities for Ohio residents.”

Lydia Mihalik, Ohio Department of Development Director, believes the grants can empower communities to enact positive economic change.

“With access to this funding communities can start on their projects and begin making room for future growth,” said Mihalik. “Clearing blight and dilapidated structures helps pave the way for future economic development.”

Interested parties may find more information about the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program via the website at Development.Ohio.Gov/Demolition.

