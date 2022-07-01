BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this this week’s KGET Pet of the Week, Batman!

Batman is a cute and loving little kitten, just under 8-weeks-old, according to Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA. Batman will be ready to adopt in a couple days.

Watch the video to learn more about Batman and Fourth of July safety for pets.

For more information about Batman or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org .

