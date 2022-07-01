ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Pet of the Week: Batman

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this this week’s KGET Pet of the Week, Batman!

Batman is a cute and loving little kitten, just under 8-weeks-old, according to Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA. Batman will be ready to adopt in a couple days.

Watch the video to learn more about Batman and Fourth of July safety for pets.

For more information about Batman or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

