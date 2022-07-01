ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

Man caught stealing gas from Moraine business van is facing additional charges

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRxNO_0gSSxRbd00
Gas Tank Drilling Arrest Photos by Mike Campbell

MORAINE — Moraine police say they have identified the man caught on surveillance video stealing gas from a work van.

Charles Patrick Rose has been charged with theft and vandalism, prosecutors say. But may not have face those charges immediately because he is in trouble with another police agency.

Franklin police believe Rose was driving a red car on June 25th after they tried to stop him after he was accused of stealing items from a Franklin area Walmart. The pursuit ended on I-75 past the Dayton Mall. Rose was also arrested by Dayton Police on June 15th and later released.

It was the surveillance video from Dayton Reliable Air Filter that had a lot of people looking for him. The video shows a man pulling up near a work van, sliding under it, drilling a hole in the gas tank and filling up a five gallon gas tank.

“I was getting angry,” said company owner Gary Chrusciel. He told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that watching what happened on video was very upsetting. It left Chrusciel with a huge repair bill.

“It takes a while,” he said. “$1800 to replace that gas tank, for five gallons of gas.”

Chrusciel said it also cost him more money in security spending.

“Now, we’ve put up cameras since all this started,” he said.

Chrusciel told Campbell that he is happy that Moraine Police have identified Rose as the suspect and prosecutors have approved both felony and theft charges. He said that he is not surprised that Rose is facing more charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

