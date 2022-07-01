ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

Frontage road construction on I-30 in Saline County to cause traffic shift

By Brandon Ringo
 2 days ago

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Construction work on the Interstate 30 eastbound frontage road in Saline County will begin on Wednesday July 6.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic on the frontage road will shift north of its current alignment as part of an effort to widen I-30 to six lanes.

Weather permitting, construction between Exit 116 and Airlane Drive will be shifted onto existing interstate pavement and separated from interstate traffic by a barrier wall.

ARDOT said the temporary traffic switch will allow construction to continue realigning the frontage road between South Street and Airlane Dr and is expected to remain in place for several months.

The traffic shift will begin between 9 a.m. on July 6 and 5 a.m. on July 7 with areas adjacent to the interstate to experience possible noise impacts during nighttime hours.

This construction is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of I-30 to three lanes in each direction from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 at Exit 111 to Sevier Street in Benton at Exit 116. The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange at Exit 114.

For more details on the I-30 construction project, check out the Connecting Arkansas Program online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

