Michigan State

Republicans announce bill banning drag queens from schools

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of Republicans says it’s on the defensive against drag queens.

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was joined by a half-dozen Republican state representatives at the Michigan Capitol this week to discuss a bill designed to keep drag queens out of public schools.

The lawmakers admitted they were not aware of any schools that have actually brought drag queens in for a school day event. They referenced a sarcastic comment by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who jokingly suggested that each school should have its own drag queen.

The group pointed to drag queen events that happen outside of school and argued they were stepping in to prevent the shows from ever taking place on school grounds.

“I’m honored that we’re taking the first step today to protecting children,” Dixon said.

Comments / 290

kacz
1d ago

I'd rather have God in school then drag queens. Just saying. Democrats find God offensive...well I find drag queens offensive. So if good (God) is left out of schools...then Evil should be left out. Simple as that. Teach your own beliefs in your home. Why cant we all agree on that?

Reply(31)
71
ggmmgg
1d ago

finally someone's thinking about the welfare of our children they're young they're impressionable whatever you put in front of them they're going to believe those of you have kids know what I'm talking about as soon as you do something they want to do it too. or they want to follow in their big brothers or sisters steps way too impressionable at a young age

Reply(22)
89
Lynn is fed up!
1d ago

If you haven’t figured it out yet MICHIGAN IS A RED STATE! Always has been!!! And I can’t wait for it’s official return this fall. #byegretchen

Reply(4)
31
