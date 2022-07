According to reports, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make a comeback in the new teaser promo that aired at WWE Money In the Bank. We previously mentioned how WWE aired the promo that included references to The Hardys, The Dudleys, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, and other WWE Hall of Famers. Wrestlevotes then pointed out that viewers shouldn’t get “overly excited” about what the teaser is teasing. The video was not explicitly linked to WWE 2K23, but that comment raised speculation that it might be.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO