‘Stranger Things’ Sets Nielsen Streaming Record for Most Minutes Watched in a Week

By Dessi Gomez
TheWrap
 2 days ago
According to Nielsen data, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” became the most-viewed program in one week from May 30 to June 5 in the newly released Top 10 Streaming charts. The science-fiction drama series collected a record-breaking 7.2 billion viewing minutes in Season 4 Volume I’s first full week of streaming...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#First Tv#Nielsen Data
