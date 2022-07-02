Westbrook road closed after car hits pole

HAMPTON, N.H. -- Lifeguards at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire made 101 rescues last weekend. Many of the rescues were necessary because of rip currents, the NH State Beach Patrol said on Facebook. "We want to thank those who listened to the lifeguards instructions as they moved swimmers into the safest areas to swim when we closed down dangerous sections of the water," the post continued.The water reached 70 degrees last Saturday. Swimmers are reminded to stay near a lifeguard.

HAMPTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO