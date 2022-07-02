Westbrook road closed after car hits pole

WESTBROOK, Maine — Police in Westbrook are asking the public to lock their cars and remove the keys after three cars were stolen and multiple others burglarized over the last 72 hours. According to a Facebook post by the Westbrook Police Department, the items taken from the unlocked cars...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police in Portland have been responding to numerous overdoses involving what is suspected to be contaminated heroin Sunday afternoon. Police say the contaminant is believed to be a veterinary animal tranquilizer, which can cause necrotic wounds if injected in addition to serious injury and death. The five...
SANFORD, Maine — Sanford police are searching for a family of three who has not been seen since Wednesday. Officials say 28-year-old Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and 38-year old Nicholas Hansen may have been camping in the Phillips area and were due back on Thursday. Family and friends have not yet heard from them.
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Five people are reported missing after police investigated suspicious activity in Augusta Friday morning. Police say they responded to Glenridge Drive around 1:45 a.m. for what was reported as "suspicious activity." Police believe the following people are missing:. - Mawj Al Hilfi 28-year-old female, Augusta resident. -...
NAPLES, Maine — Fire crews are battling a 25-plus acre woods fire in Naples Sunday afternoon, according to a Naples Fire & Rescue Facebook post. The fire, located on Jugtown Road, is not causing any threats to area homes or the public, according to a dispatcher with the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. There are no roads closed.
PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities say a man who assaulted someone and stole a car in Portland Friday is now in custody. Officials say the suspect was reported to have a sharp object which he used as a weapon to carjack someone at 1455 Congress St. around 10:15. That person was seriously injured, officials say.
HAMPTON, N.H. -- Lifeguards at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire made 101 rescues last weekend. Many of the rescues were necessary because of rip currents, the NH State Beach Patrol said on Facebook. "We want to thank those who listened to the lifeguards instructions as they moved swimmers into the safest areas to swim when we closed down dangerous sections of the water," the post continued.The water reached 70 degrees last Saturday. Swimmers are reminded to stay near a lifeguard.
Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
CASCO, Maine — Officials with Naples Fire Department says they have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Jugtown Forest, with the help of roughly a dozen other mutual aid agencies. The privately-owned working forest is north of Sebago Lake, between Naples and Casco, Maine. Crews have been on the...
A former Lewiston woman hit in a crosswalk by a car driven by former Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer in 2019 has filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages. Julianne Dawson, now of Massachusetts, filed a civil complaint in Androscoggin County Superior Court late last month alleging Cayer was "careless and negligent in failing to yield the right of way" to Dawson when he struck her on Oct. 24, 2019, as she crossed Pine Street in a crosswalk, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.
ALFRED (WGME) -- A female inmate was found dead in her cell Sunday morning at York County Jail. Sheriff William King says Nicole Turner, 34, of Biddeford was discovered dead around 6:30 a.m. Turner had been incarcerated at the jail since June 21, 2022, on miscellaneous charges. The Maine State...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department is urging caution regarding the display and use of BB, pellet, airsoft and other non-lethal handguns and rifles that are designed to look like realistic weapons. Last week, police say an officer confiscated a Glock BB gun with a laser sight from a...
A homeowner arriving home early Tuesday found the back door wide open and some of his belongings from inside on the front lawn. Voices were also heard around 3:40 a.m. coming from the the woods, and the homeowner called police. After police arrived at the home on Rochester Hill, a...
LEWISTON — During a Friday court hearing, a prosecutor likened a shootout in a local neighborhood last weekend to a “scene out of the O.K. Corral.”. Deputy District Attorney Neil McLean told 8th District Court Judge Sarah Churchill that police believe Rocyris Storer, 24, of Lewiston had ducked behind a motor vehicle around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in the area of 199 Bartlett St.
AUBURN (WGME) -- An arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide in Auburn back on June 6. Police say 34-year-old David Barnett of Bristol, Connecticut was arrested in Rockville, Maryland Friday afternoon on a warrant for the murder of Kelzie Caron and Pierre Langlois at a residence on Fourth Street in Auburn.
