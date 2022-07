NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- The Fourth of July shooting in Illinois comes as thousands of people are expected at celebrations all across the Tri-State Area.Public safety officials are watching developments closely as they roll out security measures, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday. Pyrotechnics were being set up along New Rochelle's waterfront for the annual "Spark the Sound" extravaganza. The city's harbor unit closed off the perimeter and Police Captain Raul Rodriguez said they will be following a security plan created months ago. "There's a lot of manpower and we're also going to have extra manpower in the streets," Rodriguez said. "Just rest assured...

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO