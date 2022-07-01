It's Bobby Bonilla Day, the day each year the Mets pay the former player $1.2 million

The New York Mets have managed to survive in the NL East and hold onto the top spot while star pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom have been shelved with injuries. With both starters nearing their return, the excitement is building up in Queens. deGrom made a rehab start at Class-A St. Lucie on Sunday, and while it was a low-level minor-league rehab appearance, it’s safe to say that the 34-year-old looked ready to return to the big leagues. deGrom topped 100 MPH on his fastball in the outing, during which he pitched 1.2 innings and struck out five of the six batters he faced, per Deesha Thosar of the NY Daily News.

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO