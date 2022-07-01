ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

It's Bobby Bonilla Day, the day each year the Mets pay the former player $1.2 million

By James Sneed
NPR
 2 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Each year on...

www.npr.org

Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
TMZ.com

MLB
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom’s dominant rehab start will have Mets fans fired up

The New York Mets have managed to survive in the NL East and hold onto the top spot while star pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom have been shelved with injuries. With both starters nearing their return, the excitement is building up in Queens. deGrom made a rehab start at Class-A St. Lucie on Sunday, and while it was a low-level minor-league rehab appearance, it’s safe to say that the 34-year-old looked ready to return to the big leagues. deGrom topped 100 MPH on his fastball in the outing, during which he pitched 1.2 innings and struck out five of the six batters he faced, per Deesha Thosar of the NY Daily News.
MLB
Yardbarker

Buck Showalter hits milestone as Mets top Rangers

Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer, Carlos Carrasco pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the host New York Mets beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Starling Marte homered, and Jeff McNeil hit an RBI double for the Mets, who gave manager Buck Showalter his 1,600th career win. Showalter became the 22nd manager to reach 1,600 wins and is two behind Fred Clarke for 21st on the all-time list.
ARLINGTON, TX
Person
Bobby Bonilla
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Calls Braves 'Favorites' to Land New York Mets' Jacob deGrom in Free Agency

DeGrom (stress reaction on right scapula), who is set to make his first rehab start on Sunday night for Single A Port St. Lucie, has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. The hope is that he will be able to return to the Mets' rotation shortly after the All-Star break, but the question remains whether he can avoid the injury bug the rest of the way.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

