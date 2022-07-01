City of Pasco in Search of New Group to Operate Tri-City Animal Control and Shelter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking the public for information on two people believed to be involved in a car theft. A car was stolen from the 4600 block of W. Clearwater Avenue in the morning of July 4. Police believe the two people associated with the pictured pickup truck were involved. The two are described as a Caucasian woman and a Caucasian man with tattoos on his forearms.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO