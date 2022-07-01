ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City of Pasco in Search of New Group to Operate Tri-City Animal Control and Shelter

By Derek Miceli
610KONA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pasco, WA) -- The City of Pasco now...

610kona.com

nbcrightnow.com

Crews fighting 3200-acre fire between Mabton and Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:00 a.m. As of 3:00 a.m. the fire was 100% contained, according to Yakima Fire District 5. The evacuation notice has been lifted and fire crews will remain on scene to make sure the fire doesn't pick back up. UPDATE: 9:35 p.m. According to the Yakima...
PROSSER, WA
610KONA

Pasco Firefighters Rescue Kitten From PVC Pipe

(Pasco, WA) -- A kitten was rescued from a tricky situation after a concerned apartment resident called the Pasco fire department over the weekend. Responders arrived to find that the feline had climbed into a 3 inch pvc pipe that was 6 feet deep. So, the station 84 staff dug a hole, then extricated the cat from the pipe and provided supplemental oxygen.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police look for people allegedly involved in car theft

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking the public for information on two people believed to be involved in a car theft. A car was stolen from the 4600 block of W. Clearwater Avenue in the morning of July 4. Police believe the two people associated with the pictured pickup truck were involved. The two are described as a Caucasian woman and a Caucasian man with tattoos on his forearms.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Business tidbits: Yakima Walmarts adding gas stations; Cheese Junkies closes doors

• The two Yakima Walmart locations will be adding gas stations and convenience stores. City of Yakima officials issued building permits on May 9 for a new fuel station canopy and new convenience store for the Walmart at 6570 W. Nob Hill Blvd., and for a new fuel station canopy, new convenience store and kiosk for the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave.
YAKIMA, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

PHOTOS: Walla Walla celebrates Fourth of July in the Park

Hundreds braved the morning downpour and were rewarded with afternoon sun and heat at the Union-Bulletin's Fourth of July in the Park celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Vendors and live entertainment by local dancers, musicians and more highlighted this family-friendly, patriotic day of festivities.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Removal of 35,000 toxic waste drums marks end of Pasco Landfill cleanup. What comes next?

PASCO, Wa. — After three decades, work is coming to a close at one of the largest landfill cleanups in Washington state. On Wednesday, the Washington Department of Ecology celebrated removal of more than 35,000 drums of industrial waste from the Pasco Sanitary Landfill Superfund site — a significant milestone in the environmental cleanup at the site, now in its third decade.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Suspect at large in Sunnyside after car wash shooting injures two people

UPDATE at 6:45 p.m. on 7/4/22: Two people are injured and being treated at an area hospital after they were shot near a Sunnyside car wash on Monday evening. Sgt. Jeremy Tucker of the Sunnyside Police Department told KAPP-KVEW that the victims’ identities are being withheld and their current condition is unknown. However, he did confirm that there was a...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Nationwide Report

Woman hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash outside Richland (Richland, WA)

On Monday, a woman suffered injuries following a traffic accident outside Richland. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on SR 240 near milepost 34 near the city limits of Richland at about 8:17 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a 52-year-old woman, from West Richland, was traveling east when her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into an embankment.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County inmate found unresponsive in cell, declared dead

PASCO, Wash. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on July 1, according to Commander Monty Huber. The man was found unresponsive during routine checks. Deputies attempted CPR immediately while they waited for Pasco Fire Department paramedics. Lifesaving measures were...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Kody G Bruton and 56-year-old David O’ Brien injured after a crash in Benton County (Benton County, WA)

Authorities identified 22-year-old Kody G Bruton, of Kennewick, and 56-year-old David O’ Brien, of Lewiston, Idaho, as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Thursday in south Benton County. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Highway 14,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

