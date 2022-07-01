City of Pasco in Search of New Group to Operate Tri-City Animal Control and Shelter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The familiar booms and bangs of fireworks flashing across the night sky may be a celebratory spectacle for you and your loved ones — but chances are, your furry friend might not feel the same. According to PetAmberAlert.com, a nationwide pet finder system, the number...
UPDATE at 11:15 p.m. on July 4, 2022: Now dubbed the ‘Byron Hills Fire,’ a massive blaze between Mabton and Prosser has spread across more than 3,200 acres of brush and vegetation, according to Yakima County Fire District No. 5. As of 11:06 p.m. on July 4, 2022,...
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Whether it's putting out a fire, responding to a firework-related injury, or pulling over a suspected drunk driver, first responders are staying busy this Fourth of July. Sgt. Thomas Groom with the Pasco Police Department said it's one of the busiest holiday weekends for them. "We've...
PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco Fire Department responded to two fires near a mobile home park overnight. The fire department posted a live video of the fire at an office building at Flamingo Village Mobile Home Park around 11:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. In the video, the public information officer said the cause was unknown, but the...
PROSSER, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:00 a.m. As of 3:00 a.m. the fire was 100% contained, according to Yakima Fire District 5. The evacuation notice has been lifted and fire crews will remain on scene to make sure the fire doesn't pick back up. UPDATE: 9:35 p.m. According to the Yakima...
A longtime Tri-Cities educator is stepping up to lead Hanford High School next school year. Mike Johnson, currently a principal at Delta High School in Pasco, was announced Friday as the newest principal of the 2,000-student school. “The opportunity to return and be part of the ongoing legacy of excellence...
(Pasco, WA) -- A kitten was rescued from a tricky situation after a concerned apartment resident called the Pasco fire department over the weekend. Responders arrived to find that the feline had climbed into a 3 inch pvc pipe that was 6 feet deep. So, the station 84 staff dug a hole, then extricated the cat from the pipe and provided supplemental oxygen.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking the public for information on two people believed to be involved in a car theft. A car was stolen from the 4600 block of W. Clearwater Avenue in the morning of July 4. Police believe the two people associated with the pictured pickup truck were involved. The two are described as a Caucasian woman and a Caucasian man with tattoos on his forearms.
• The two Yakima Walmart locations will be adding gas stations and convenience stores. City of Yakima officials issued building permits on May 9 for a new fuel station canopy and new convenience store for the Walmart at 6570 W. Nob Hill Blvd., and for a new fuel station canopy, new convenience store and kiosk for the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave.
Hundreds braved the morning downpour and were rewarded with afternoon sun and heat at the Union-Bulletin's Fourth of July in the Park celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Vendors and live entertainment by local dancers, musicians and more highlighted this family-friendly, patriotic day of festivities.
PROSSER, Wash. — Four people were hospitalized following a rollover car accident just within the Prosser city limits early on Sunday morning in what Washington State Patrol (WSP) marked as a DUI accident. According to a press memo issued by State Troopers, the crash was reported at 2:54 a.m....
PASCO, Wa. — After three decades, work is coming to a close at one of the largest landfill cleanups in Washington state. On Wednesday, the Washington Department of Ecology celebrated removal of more than 35,000 drums of industrial waste from the Pasco Sanitary Landfill Superfund site — a significant milestone in the environmental cleanup at the site, now in its third decade.
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Crews are dealing with multiple suspicious fires in the Grandview area Monday morning, July 4th. Benton County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on social media of what they were dealing with. The post says deputies have been assisting Grandview Police Department since 3 a.m. Yakima County...
UPDATE at 6:45 p.m. on 7/4/22: Two people are injured and being treated at an area hospital after they were shot near a Sunnyside car wash on Monday evening. Sgt. Jeremy Tucker of the Sunnyside Police Department told KAPP-KVEW that the victims’ identities are being withheld and their current condition is unknown. However, he did confirm that there was a...
On Monday, a woman suffered injuries following a traffic accident outside Richland. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on SR 240 near milepost 34 near the city limits of Richland at about 8:17 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a 52-year-old woman, from West Richland, was traveling east when her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into an embankment.
PASCO, Wash. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on July 1, according to Commander Monty Huber. The man was found unresponsive during routine checks. Deputies attempted CPR immediately while they waited for Pasco Fire Department paramedics. Lifesaving measures were...
Authorities identified 22-year-old Kody G Bruton, of Kennewick, and 56-year-old David O’ Brien, of Lewiston, Idaho, as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Thursday in south Benton County. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Highway 14,...
