Jacksonville women’s health clinic says patients have doubled since Roe ruling

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the week since the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade, a Jacksonville-area woman’s health clinic says the number of patients it’s seen has doubled. Some women said they’ve driven 1,000 miles in the last seven days to the Planned Parenthood...

South Florida synagogue files lawsuit against overturning of Roe v. Wade, say it violates beliefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are several lawsuits being filed around the country trying to restore abortion rights after Roe V. Wade was overturned last month. One includes a lawsuit filed June 10 by a synagogue out of South Florida said the Supreme Court decision violates Jewish beliefs. Florida’s 15-week ban on abortions was supposed to go into effect Friday but is facing an injunction from a Leon County judge, and other lawsuits. The lawsuit isn’t looking for an exception for religion; it is looking to throw the law out completely.
Toby Hazlewood

“Freedom Is Under Attack” in Florida According to TV Adverts Run by California’s Governor Newsom

TV advert accuses Republicans of constraining freedoms in Florida. It emerged last week that California's Governor Gavin Newsom had paid around $105,000 to secure some TV advertising slots in Florida on July 4. The purpose of the adverts was initially unclear and it was speculated that Governor Newsom may have wanted to score political points of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, or perhaps to lure back Californians who have moved from there to California in recent years.
CBS Miami

Florida tops 74,000 COVID-19 cases last week

TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 71,000 new COVID-19 cases in each of the past five weeks, a report released Friday by the state Department of Health shows. It has exceeded 73,000 reported cases in each of the past four weeks — including totaling 74,481 cases during the week that started June 24 and ended Thursday. The state has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases during the past two months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. For example, the Department of Health reported 26,533 cases during the week that started April 22. But the total has exceeded 60,000 cases every week since the week that started May 13. It had 71,704 cases during the week that started May 27; 74,389 cases during the week that started June 3; 74,299 cases during the week that started June 10; and 73,780 cases during the week that started June 17, according to the report. Also, the Department of Health data showed that, as of Thursday, a reported 75,891 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.
The Jewish Press

Florida Teachers’ Training Calls Separation of Church and State a ‘Misconception’

Some teachers and critics are complaining that a new civics training for Florida public school teachers includes Christian dogma, and the statement that it is a “misconception” that “the Founders desired strict separation of church and state,” the Washington Post reported Saturday (In trainings, Florida tells teachers that religion belongs in public life).
News4Jax.com

JFRD firefighter battling for PTSD benefits gets backing from state leader

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville firefighter battling for PTSD benefits is getting support from a state leader. “Sometimes we need to show them that we’ve got their back,” said Jimmy Patronis, who is Florida’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal. “[First responders] have our backs technically 24/7, 365 days a year every time we dial 911.”
News4Jax.com

An invasive, giant African snail is back in Florida. A portion of one county is now quarantining

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An invasive giant African snail that has already had to be eradicated twice in the last 50 years in Florida is back and one county is on high alert. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed there were giant African land snails found in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County on June 23, according to FDACS’ website.
Toni Koraza

US Prison "Work" Produces $11B for the Economy

Incarcerated workers produce $2 billion in goods and $9 billion in services, mostly earning next to nothing, American Civil Liberties Union reports. Captive workers earn anywhere between 13 cents and 52 cents per hour on average across the entire country. However, this gets much worse in states like Florida, where captive workers don't have to be compensated for their labor.
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia's new mental health law takes effect

ATLANTA — Georgia’s new mental health parity law is effective as of Friday, July 1. Under the state’s new law, Georgia health insurers must cover mental health treatment at the same level they cover physical ailments. “Parity kicks in immediately,” Rep. Todd Jones, R-South Forsyth, said about...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida students score big in 2022 statewide assessment, achievement gap narrows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida narrows student achievement gaps in new statewide assessment results. Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. announced the 2022 statewide assessment results for mathematics and English language arts (ELA), which show African American students, students from economically disadvantaged families, and Hispanic students had gains on all mathematics and ELA metrics.
Click10.com

Here is a quick review of new Florida laws

MIAMI – The Florida lawmakers passed nearly 280 bills during the 2022 legislative session and Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed 149 of them into law — including one that critics refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the controversial 15-week abortion ban, and the strawberry shortcake designation that upset Key Lime Pie lovers.
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
