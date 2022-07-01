ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves acquire Rudy Gobert from Jazz for massive haul of players, draft picks

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDJSM_0gSStGiM00
The Jazz are dealing Rudy Gobert to the Wolves in a blockbuster trade. Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made the playoffs just twice during franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns' seven-season run with the organization, and they've been eliminated in the first round both times. On Thursday, the team committed to a long-term deal with "KAT" that will keep him in Minneapolis into the late 2020s.

On Friday, the Timberwolves pulled of the biggest blockbuster of the young NBA offseason that will give the All-Star big man a running mate in the frontcourt unlike any other he's had since joining the Association.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Leandro Bolmaro
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rudy Gobert
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

There’s no reason the Golden State Warriors should not at least try to get Kevin Durant back. Reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green shouldn’t be so bad, right? Kevin Durant caused a mess in the basketball world when has asked for a trade to leave the Brooklyn Nets. This came exactly three […] The post The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ trade demands for Kevin Durant, revealed

Kevin Durant surprised many by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Many teams have already inquired about the superstar since his trade request became public. However, acquiring someone as talented as KD will come at a steep cost. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Nets want a young player and 3 or more first […] The post Nets’ trade demands for Kevin Durant, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Kyle Anderson#Association#Espn
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jazz’s true motivation in Rudy Gobert trade to Timberwolves, revealed

The Utah Jazz shocked the basketball world on Friday after news broke that they had pulled the trigger on a trade deal that would send three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a major haul. While there have been rumors of a Gobert exit for quite […] The post RUMOR: Jazz’s true motivation in Rudy Gobert trade to Timberwolves, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
The Spun

Look: Celtics Reportedly Trade For Former NBA Rookie Of The Year

The reigning Eastern Conference champions just got better. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. The main pieces heading back to Indiana are Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick. Wojnarowski also reported that Boston added Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan to its trade package.
BOSTON, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Former Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee signs one-year deal with Phoenix Suns

Damion Lee is the first offseason addition to the Suns roster after free agency opened Thursday. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard and unrestricted free agent won't be returning to the defending world champion Golden State Warriors next season. He signed a one-year deal with Phoenix on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.  Lee, 29, played the past four seasons of his five-year NBA...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Bulls guard Zach LaVine’s hilarious reaction to $215 million max deal

On Friday, news surfaced that the Chicago Bulls have re-signed star guard Zach LaVine to a massive five-year $215 million max deal. Shortly after that happened, LaVine posted to his Instagram with a pretty hilarious message. From Zach LaVine's IG. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/5hisoLfEJg — Salim (@Salim_BGhoops) July 1, 2022 LaVine took video from The Wolf of […] The post Bulls guard Zach LaVine’s hilarious reaction to $215 million max deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy