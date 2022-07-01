Timberwolves acquire Rudy Gobert from Jazz for massive haul of players, draft picks

The Jazz are dealing Rudy Gobert to the Wolves in a blockbuster trade. Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made the playoffs just twice during franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns' seven-season run with the organization, and they've been eliminated in the first round both times. On Thursday, the team committed to a long-term deal with "KAT" that will keep him in Minneapolis into the late 2020s.

On Friday, the Timberwolves pulled of the biggest blockbuster of the young NBA offseason that will give the All-Star big man a running mate in the frontcourt unlike any other he's had since joining the Association.