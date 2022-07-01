ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Working together to build history of Augusta, brick by brick

By Will Volk
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Regardless of age, we all love Lego. Competitors got to work to have some fun and show off five Augusta landmarks. Here’s the artwork and how you can get involved. Joester White and her son are here for the Lego. “He’s fascinated by buildings...

James Oglethorpe Statue, 2003, Augusta

Though he is best known for establishing the Georgia colony and the city of Savannah, James Edward Oglethorpe was also the founder of Augusta. An imposing statue, on the Augusta Common, celebrates his association with the city and depicts him in civilian clothing around the time of the city’s founding. It was created by the noted husband and wife artistic team of Jeffrey H. and Anna Koh Varilla and dedicated on 6 February 2003. It is one of only two life-size tributes to General Oglethorpe in the state, the other being Daniel Chester French’s iconic 1910 Savannah statue, which depicts Oglethorpe in a British general’s uniform.
AUGUSTA, GA
James Brown Statue, 2005, Augusta

Known as much for his tireless stage presence as his rocky personal life, James Brown (3 May 1933-25 December 2006) was known as the Godfather of Soul, and considered himself “the Hardest Working Man in Show Business”. Born into poverty in Barnwell, South Carolina, he moved at age five with his father and aunt to Augusta, which he considered his hometown. The city honored him with a statue on Broad Street on 6 May 2005. There’s also a James Brown Boulevard in the heart of the city’s historic Black neighborhood.
AUGUSTA, GA
Big Numbers For Downtown Augusta Protest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over four hundred people gathered in downtown Augusta to march for human rights and abortions. The march started at the corner of 12th and Broad Street and looped around to Augusta Common. People were passionate enough even though the temperature heated up. “My rights were taken...
AUGUSTA, GA
Miller Theater, 1940, Augusta

The Miller Theater, a landmark of the Art Moderne style, opened in 1940 and was one of Augusta’s busiest entertainment venues. It was the work of architect Roy A. Benjamin, who also designed the San Marco and Florida [with R. E. Hall] Theatres in Jacksonville, the Marion Theatre in Ocala, and the Sarasota Opera House, among others. The Three Faces of Eve, a popular movie starring Georgia native Joanne Woodward, and based on the bestselling book by Augusta psychiatrists Corbett H. Thigpen and Hervey M. Cleckley, premiered at the Miller in 1957. Years of decline followed its closure as a first-run movie house in 1984, but community involvement and a $25 million renovation made its reopening in 2018 possible.
AUGUSTA, GA
News Building, 1917, Augusta

Originally known as the Herald Building, for its first tenant, this Sullivanesque commercial landmark was designed by local architect G. Lloyd Preacher and opened in April 1917. It was a centerpiece of the effort to rebuild the downtown area after the Great Fire of 1916. The building was purchased by the Augusta Chronicle in 1955 after it merged with the Augusta Herald. It serves as the headquarters of Morris Communications today.
AUGUSTA, GA
McBean Community Center hosts Splash Pad grand opening

HEPHZIBEH, Ga. (WFXG) - The McBean Community Center welcomed many excited parents and kids as they celebrated the opening of the splash pad. With July being Park and Recreation Month, the Splash Pad is just the first of many events to kick off the month. Richmond County residents say they...
AUGUSTA, GA
“Women’s Rights March” held in Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF)– A “Women’s Rights March” was held on Saturday afternoon at 2pm. The Supreme Court’s recent repeal of Roe V. Wade has sparked protests across the U.S. According to the Augusta Chronicle, Augusta-area reproductive rights activists have scheduled several upcoming events to voice their dissent and generate support.  One of those events took place today. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. “It really just started out as...
MONETTA, SC
Fit 4 School Aiken & Augusta

CSRA Kids is a proud media sponsor for Fit 4 School. Aiken County students and Augusta Metro students can stock up on school supplies at the Fit 4 School!. Fit 4 School will be held at the Aiken County YMCA on Saturday, August 6th, from 10:00 am til 1:00 pm.
AUGUSTA, GA
Grand opening at McBean Splash Pad

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash park for kids to have some fun in the sun is now open. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The splash pad is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.
HEPHZIBAH, GA
Grovetown: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Grovetown, Georgia

Grovetown is located in Columbia County, Georgia. It is located in the Augusta metropolitan region and the Central Savannah River Area. This city has a family-friendly vibe that permeates every aspect of life. Visitors to Grovetown will be amazed at the city’s beauty and charm, from the annual Fourth of July Barbeque that celebrates the community to the “Lights of the South”, holiday light show that attracts tourists from all around the world.
Local veteran concerned broken monument is a safety hazard

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A local veteran is speaking out about the state of a monument honoring fallen service members in downtown Augusta. It’s at the corner of 11th and Greene Streets. The bowl shaped stone at the top is completely cracked in half and not secured to the rest of the monument. The monument was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Ted Walker: 'We all stood up' for freedom

He's an expert in the ways of the Air Force, having served Uncle Sam for decades as an aircraft mechanic, and Ted Walker is also fluent in the customs of America in the 1770s, when such figures as George Washington, Benedict Arnold, Nathanael Greene and Daniel Morgan dominated the military scene.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Post-Roe v. Wade, Augusta protesters gather downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s six-week abortion ban is still held up in court, and women across the two-state are waiting for when the final decision comes down. South Carolina already has their six-week abortion ban in effect, and lawmakers say there’s a chance to they could ban them completely.
AUGUSTA, GA
Blessing boxes helping local families during food crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every day, the price of goods increases and food insecurity is on everyone’s minds with rising inflation. We caught up with a local program working to fight hunger in the CSRA. Food is the epicenter of the dining table, but for many, how it gets...
AUGUSTA, GA
With a ‘God bless you,’ robber gets cash to-go in N. Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber with kind words for his victims struck the highly visible downtown North Augusta Waffle House early Friday. The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 24-hour eatery at 324 Georgia Ave., according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. A Black male...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Third rabid animal in a week discovered in river region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid racoon has been found in Columbia County, local health officials say. It was found June 26 in Columbia County in the area of Columbia Road and Maple Creek Drive in Martinez. It came on the heels of a dead rabid raccoon that was found...
AUGUSTA, GA

