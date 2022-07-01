ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Washington Street fire update

By Jim Ehmke
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton Fire Department responded to a fire at 137-141 Washington Street downtown this morning shortly after 9:30.

The fire began between the 5th floor and roof near an alcove doorway and was quickly put out.

The apartment building was evacuated including local coffee shop, Strange Brew which is at 137 Washington.

The 5-story building known as the “Phoenix Building” is owned by Ron Kweller, owner of Rent Bing, which has its offices on the first floor.

Kweller was also co-owner of the Colonial and is one of three men charged in relation to alleged rapes that occurred at 141 Washington Street.

The Binghamton Fire Marshall says a cause is still being determined although it appears accidental.

The level of damage is still being assessed and the building remains unoccupied.

ELMIRA, NY
