Augusta, GA

Augusta celebrates July as Park and Recreation Month

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout July, Augusta is celebrating National Park and Recreation Month with a variety of events. More than 23 activities are planned, from the Independence Day celebration at the Augusta Common to free tennis, pickleball and disc golf clinics. The...

www.wrdw.com

vanishinggeorgia.com

James Oglethorpe Statue, 2003, Augusta

Though he is best known for establishing the Georgia colony and the city of Savannah, James Edward Oglethorpe was also the founder of Augusta. An imposing statue, on the Augusta Common, celebrates his association with the city and depicts him in civilian clothing around the time of the city’s founding. It was created by the noted husband and wife artistic team of Jeffrey H. and Anna Koh Varilla and dedicated on 6 February 2003. It is one of only two life-size tributes to General Oglethorpe in the state, the other being Daniel Chester French’s iconic 1910 Savannah statue, which depicts Oglethorpe in a British general’s uniform.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miller Theater, 1940, Augusta

The Miller Theater, a landmark of the Art Moderne style, opened in 1940 and was one of Augusta’s busiest entertainment venues. It was the work of architect Roy A. Benjamin, who also designed the San Marco and Florida [with R. E. Hall] Theatres in Jacksonville, the Marion Theatre in Ocala, and the Sarasota Opera House, among others. The Three Faces of Eve, a popular movie starring Georgia native Joanne Woodward, and based on the bestselling book by Augusta psychiatrists Corbett H. Thigpen and Hervey M. Cleckley, premiered at the Miller in 1957. Years of decline followed its closure as a first-run movie house in 1984, but community involvement and a $25 million renovation made its reopening in 2018 possible.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

News Building, 1917, Augusta

Originally known as the Herald Building, for its first tenant, this Sullivanesque commercial landmark was designed by local architect G. Lloyd Preacher and opened in April 1917. It was a centerpiece of the effort to rebuild the downtown area after the Great Fire of 1916. The building was purchased by the Augusta Chronicle in 1955 after it merged with the Augusta Herald. It serves as the headquarters of Morris Communications today.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Big Numbers For Downtown Augusta Protest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over four hundred people gathered in downtown Augusta to march for human rights and abortions. The march started at the corner of 12th and Broad Street and looped around to Augusta Common. People were passionate enough even though the temperature heated up. “My rights were taken...
AUGUSTA, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
wfxg.com

McBean Community Center hosts Splash Pad grand opening

HEPHZIBEH, Ga. (WFXG) - The McBean Community Center welcomed many excited parents and kids as they celebrated the opening of the splash pad. With July being Park and Recreation Month, the Splash Pad is just the first of many events to kick off the month. Richmond County residents say they...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

James Brown Statue, 2005, Augusta

Known as much for his tireless stage presence as his rocky personal life, James Brown (3 May 1933-25 December 2006) was known as the Godfather of Soul, and considered himself “the Hardest Working Man in Show Business”. Born into poverty in Barnwell, South Carolina, he moved at age five with his father and aunt to Augusta, which he considered his hometown. The city honored him with a statue on Broad Street on 6 May 2005. There’s also a James Brown Boulevard in the heart of the city’s historic Black neighborhood.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Grand opening at McBean Splash Pad

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash park for kids to have some fun in the sun is now open. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The splash pad is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Working together to build history of Augusta, brick by brick

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Regardless of age, we all love Lego. Competitors got to work to have some fun and show off five Augusta landmarks. Here’s the artwork and how you can get involved. Joester White and her son are here for the Lego. “He’s fascinated by buildings and...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. “It really just started out as...
MONETTA, SC
CSRA Kids

Fit 4 School Aiken & Augusta

CSRA Kids is a proud media sponsor for Fit 4 School. Aiken County students and Augusta Metro students can stock up on school supplies at the Fit 4 School!. Fit 4 School will be held at the Aiken County YMCA on Saturday, August 6th, from 10:00 am til 1:00 pm.
AUGUSTA, GA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Arts
Aiken Standard

Hitchcock Parkway project on track for late fall completion

The Hitchcock Parkway Corridor Improvement Project is continuing to move forward. All upgrades are expected to be finished late in the fall, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT, told the Aiken Standard recently in an email. “SCDOT is working with the contractor to increase production,”...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

“Women’s Rights March” held in Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF)– A “Women’s Rights March” was held on Saturday afternoon at 2pm. The Supreme Court’s recent repeal of Roe V. Wade has sparked protests across the U.S. According to the Augusta Chronicle, Augusta-area reproductive rights activists have scheduled several upcoming events to voice their dissent and generate support.  One of those events took place today. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

With Sycamore Drive slaying, Augusta crime outbreak continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting early Thursday in Augusta – the latest victim in an outbreak of violent crimes that have troubled both sides of the Savannah River in recent weeks. Thursday’s victim was identified as Thaddeus Rodregus Price, a 22-year-old resident of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Three Car Accident in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirmed a three-car accident happened at the intersection of East Martintown Road and Atomic Road. We sent a reporter to the accident but officers on the scene were unable to comment. News 12 will continue to follow this as...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Drive-thru COVID testing will be offered on Fourth of July

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Health wants to remind people that it continues to offer drive-thru COVID tests in Augusta in partnership with Mako Medical. The tests will even be available on the Fourth of July. The testing normally takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
AUGUSTA, GA

Community Policy