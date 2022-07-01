Michigan football nabs three-star WR Fredrick Moore, four-star LB Semaj Bridgeman for 2023

After a tough month on the recruiting trail in June , Michigan football is off to a much better start in July.

Fredrick Moore, a 2023 three-star wide receiver committed to the Wolverines on Friday on Spotify Live. He took an official visit to Ann Arbor last month.

Then, in the evening, four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, of Philadelphia’s Imhotep Institute, also pledged maize and blue. The 6-2, 230-pound defender is ranked as the No. 20 linebacker nationally in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and the No. 6 recruit in Pennsylvania.

Bridgeman had offers from dozens of schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Michigan State. He visited Ann Arbor on June 10 and committed 10 days after his most recent college visit, to Rutgers on June 21.

The addition of Bridgeman to Michigan's 2023 group shores up a position that took a hit earlier in the week when prized four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson of Florida reopened his recruitment. Wilson was ranked as the nation's No. 4 linebacker.

Moore, a 6-foot, 175-pound prospect from St. Louis, Missouri, is ranked No. 491 nationally, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and No. 61 among wide receivers.

He had a breakout season as a junior, hauling in 41 catches for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns. Moore ran an 11.55-second 100-meter dash last year.

The Cardinal Ritter College Prep standout's offers included some Big Ten schools such as Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Rutgers, Nebraska, Indiana, Maryland and Illinois.

Moore is the Wolverines' seventh commit and Bridgeman was the eighth for 2023, six of whom are three-stars.

Moore is the second wide receiver in the class, joining West Bloomfield's Semaj Morgan. Friday's duo are the second and third commits for U-M since the end of March, joining Deakon Tonielli, a three-star TE from Illinois.

Prior to Moore's commitment, Michigan's 2023 class ranked No. 55 nationally and No. 13 class in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports.

