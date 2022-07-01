ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football nabs three-star WR Fredrick Moore, four-star LB Semaj Bridgeman for 2023

By Tony Garcia and Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

After a tough month on the recruiting trail in June , Michigan football is off to a much better start in July.

Fredrick Moore, a 2023 three-star wide receiver committed to the Wolverines on Friday on Spotify Live. He took an official visit to Ann Arbor last month.

Then, in the evening, four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, of Philadelphia’s Imhotep Institute, also pledged maize and blue. The 6-2, 230-pound defender is ranked as the No. 20 linebacker nationally in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and the No. 6 recruit in Pennsylvania.

Bridgeman had offers from dozens of schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Michigan State. He visited Ann Arbor on June 10 and committed 10 days after his most recent college visit, to Rutgers on June 21.

The addition of Bridgeman to Michigan's 2023 group shores up a position that took a hit earlier in the week when prized four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson of Florida reopened his recruitment. Wilson was ranked as the nation's No. 4 linebacker.

Moore, a 6-foot, 175-pound prospect from St. Louis, Missouri, is ranked No. 491 nationally, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and No. 61 among wide receivers.

HEADING OUT WEST: USC, UCLA voted in to join Big Ten in 2024, creating 16-team super conference

GOODBYE, RAYLEN: 4-star 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson decommits

He had a breakout season as a junior, hauling in 41 catches for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns. Moore ran an 11.55-second 100-meter dash last year.

The Cardinal Ritter College Prep standout's offers included some Big Ten schools such as Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Rutgers, Nebraska, Indiana, Maryland and Illinois.

Moore is the Wolverines' seventh commit and Bridgeman was the eighth for 2023, six of whom are three-stars.

Moore is the second wide receiver in the class, joining West Bloomfield's Semaj Morgan. Friday's duo are the second and third commits for U-M since the end of March, joining Deakon Tonielli, a three-star TE from Illinois.

Prior to Moore's commitment, Michigan's 2023 class ranked No. 55 nationally and No. 13 class in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports.

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on twitter at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football nabs three-star WR Fredrick Moore, four-star LB Semaj Bridgeman for 2023

On3.com

Why David Shaw says working for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was 'like a really good rollercoaster'

Stanford head football coach David Shaw joined Pro Football Focus (PFF) for a Twitter Space session recently, and the topic of working for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh came up. Shaw was on Harbaugh’s staffs at San Diego (2006) and Stanford (2007-10), before taking over the Cardinal program upon Harbaugh’s departure to San Francisco in 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Waiting To Hear From 1 Major Program

Notre Dame has the Big Ten's full attention as Pac-12 programs Oregon and Washington scramble to leave the conference. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big Ten is holding off on adding either Oregon or Washington to the conference for now. It's, instead, waiting on the Fighting Irish.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ohio State AD Gene Smith takes veiled shot at Michigan: Here's what he failed to mention

The Big Ten Conference is set to officially add West-Coast powers USC and UCLA in 2024. University of Michigan interim president Mary Sue Coleman and athletic director Warde Manuel released a joint statement Friday morning to give the new foes a "warm welcome." About 200 miles south, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith called a press conference, at which he made some interesting comments. Here, we analyze what he failed to mention (the facts)
COLUMBUS, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Miles Bridges' wife posts photos of alleged assault by Charlotte Hornets star

Editors note: The following story contains graphic material detailing alleged physical abuse; reader discretion is advised. Mychelle Johnson, wife of former Michigan State basketball standout and current Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges,  shared a  series of photos on social media taken after his alleged assault against her. Court records show Bridges turned himself into Los...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

2023 four-star CB Braxton, "I rushed into committing"

Jaylon Braxton, a senior four-star cornerback from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, committed to Michigan State on June 14, only to rescind his commitment to the Spartans. "I just wanted to make sure I’m making the right choice. I rushed into committing," Braxton told SpartanTailgate. "I was originally going to do that on July 9th, so that’s what I’m going to do now. Michigan State is still a top choice for me. So I’m just going to be comparing the notes my family and I took from each visit to make sure I pick the school that fits best for me. If I could go back, I wish I would have just stuck to what I said I was going to do and commit on the 9th. I was pressured, so I just committed."
NFL
FOX Sports

Michigan's recruiting woes don't concern Jim Harbaugh

In the wake of the bombshell news that USC and UCLA would be ditching the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, college football recruiting experts started to ponder the question: How do the newcomers from the West Coast stack up when it comes to recruiting?. Limiting their focus only to commitments...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan lands commitment from St. Louis WR for class of 2023

Michigan has another commitment for the class of 2023, edging some B1G competition for the pledge in the process. On Friday, 3-star receiver Fredrick Moore out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri announced his commitment to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. He landed on a Michigan commitment over Illinois and Minnesota in the B1G with Cincinnati and Texas A&M also on his list of finalists.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
On3.com

4-star DL A'mauri Washington names top 4 schools

Chandler (Ariz.) four-star defensive lineman A’mauri Washington, one of the top prospects from the state of Arizona, has named his top four teams. He did so with a video on Friday morning that only included three schools: LSU, Oklahoma and Oregon. But he clarified in the caption that Florida...
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia high school wide receiver commits to Cornhuskers for 2023

The Nebraska Cornhuskers received the 11th commitment to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. Wide receiver Barry Jackson of Cedar Grove High School out of Ellenwood, Georgia, made the announcement on social media. The 5-11/175-pound athlete chose Nebraska over other power five programs such as Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt. Jackson joins Jaidyn Doss as the second wide receiver to commit to the Husker’s 2023 class. Five of the 11 recruits in the class are in-state, with seven of the eleven playing on the offensive side of the ball. Also, of the eleven commitments, every recruit listed is a 3-star prospect out of a possible 5-star across three different recruiting services, including Jackson. The only exception is Lincoln Offensive Lineman Gunnar Gottula ranked as a 4-star prospect from Rivals. 1000% committed @HuskerFBNation #GBR❤️ pic.twitter.com/OTXlXZcnoj — Barry Jackson jr. (@Barryj4k) July 2, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Social Media reacts to Southern Cal and UCLA joining Big Ten in 2024
ELLENWOOD, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Better or worse? Previewing Michigan State's offense in 2022

This is a part of an ongoing series examining Michigan State’s depth, talent and overall balance — today, we hit with the Spartans’ offense. In 2021, Payton Thorne set a single-season record at Michigan State with 27 passing touchdowns, a mark that surpasses past legends such as Kirk Cousins, Connor Cook and Drew Stanton — to name a few.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: A school voucher plan in Michigan? Here's what it should include

Over the past two weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that distinctions between state and religious institutions are increasingly obsolete. Last Tuesday, the Court held in Carson v. Makin that states using taxpayer funds to offset private school tuition may not exclude religious schools from participating in such programs. Less than a week later, the Court ruled in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that a high school football coach was within his First Amendment rights to hold prayers on the school football field with his players.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State's passing domination of B1G is even crazier than you think

In modern college football, an explosive passing game is essential to winning a national championship. Alabama’s 2017 incarnation was the last team to win a title with fewer than 30 touchdown passes. And with a ratio of 28 TDs to 3 interceptions, the Crimson Tide were still an elite passing team.
COLUMBUS, OH
