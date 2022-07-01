Powered by MovementOS, the Altis AI personal trainer customizes your workouts and monitors your form

Don’t let the darkness stop you from running when you have the Monocle rechargeable headlamp. Built for night runners, it radiates 225 lumens of light to improve your visibility when you’re exercising in dark environments. In fact, with 3 light modes—100%, 50%, and 15%—you can find the ideal brightness for all situations. This helps to keep you safe, so you can focus on the road ahead. Moreover, this rechargeable headlamp features an adjustable elastic strap to fit your head securely and comfortably. It’s also reflective for further enhanced visibility. Furthermore, Monocle includes an oversized button, enabling you to power on the light, even when you’re wearing gloves. Finally, to prevent accidentally turning on the light in your bag, you need to hold the on/off button to lock the light.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO