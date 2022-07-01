Splash Mountain re-design gets name, 2024 release

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Splash Mountain” is getting a re-design and now it officially has a new name and opening time frame at Disney Parks.

“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” will open in Disney Parks in late 2024, according to the Disney Parks Blog .

The ride is based on the “Princess and the Frog” movie.

The announcement was made at “Essence Fest” in New Orleans on Friday.

According to the blog, which released a video , Disney “Imagineers” have been to Louisiana multiple times.

“Walt Disney Imagineers have been frequent travelers to Louisiana while conducting extensive research to ensure Tiana’s Bayou Adventure preserves the heart and soul of the city that inspired Princess Tiana’s story,” the blog post said. “From exploring the French Market and the bayou, to consulting with academics, chefs, musicians and cultural institutions, Imagineers have received inspiration from all over the region and learned from local experts along the way.”

