The owner of the dog that viciously attacked a neighbor in Moncks Corner has been cited by the county. The recent attack ended when a passer-by killed the animal. The attack happened on June 21. Berkeley County deputies were called to a home on Cornerstone Drive in Moncks Corner regarding an animal attack. The incident report states that when deputies arrived they found the 78-year-old victim in her kitchen laying on her back with numerous lacerations to her neck and chin area and puncture wounds on her extremities.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO