Salt Lake City, UT

'Shah Ski Chalet' Hits The Market! 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Former $7 Million Rental Is Up For Sale Ahead Of Her Fraud Trial

By Samantha Benitz
 2 days ago
bravo;PCMLS/zillow

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah 's famous "Shah Ski Chalet" — AKA the rental property she never owned — is on sale for a pretty penny, Radar has learned.

The picturesque 9,420 square-foot property is now on the market for $7.6 million.

It comes equipped with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, overlooking the gorgeous views in Park City, Utah.

PCMLS/zillow

It's a rustic residence at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, featuring high vaulted-ceilings throughout, a kitchen one could dream of with a double Viking oven, as well as a large 3-car garage, a game room, a stone fireplace, multiple outdoor living spaces and patios.

Back in 2021, it was revealed that Shah, 48, does not own her lavish "Shah Chalet" as seen on RHOSLC .

Rather, it was owned by Univesco Inc., a Texas-based real estate company, according to the New York Post .

Chatter about the property not being under her name picked up after Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond hinted someone from the cast was renting.

"I do know that one of those ladies is renting a house," she teased, to which Shah reportedly later fired back in an Instagram comment. "Is this what everyone is getting their g-string up their a-- about bcuz [they're] irrelevant? Or is it bcuz they wish they could afford to pay the rent plus own 4 other homes and have an apt in NYC?"

@therealjenshah/Instagram

Shah likely has other matters on her mind these days considering she is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged long-running telemarketing scam. The reality star pleaded not guilty in April 2021.

RadarOnline.com revealed that federal prosecutors have been disputing with Shah as of late, claiming she is refusing to turn over evidence ahead of her trial next month . However, she argued that feds couldn't even tell her specifics of her alleged charges.

@therealjenshah/Instagram

"I'm fighting for my freedom," Shah said in a recent interview with the YouTube series Up and Adam . "I'm innocent. I'm not guilty of any of these charges that I've been accused of. I'm innocent."

Shah added, "I was being very serious when I mentioned Kim Kardashian [joining my legal team], because I respect Kim Kardashian for the work that she has done."

